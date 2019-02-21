Men’s Lacrosse takes down No. 8/10 Rutgers, 10-9

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Freshman attack Brendan Nichtern celebrates after scoring one of his three goals during No. 19 Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse’s 10-9 victory over No. 8/10 Rutgers Feb. 16 in New Brunswick, N.J. Photo by Christopher Shannon Freshman attack Brendan Nichtern celebrates after scoring one of his three goals during No. 19 Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse’s 10-9 victory over No. 8/10 Rutgers Feb. 16 in New Brunswick, N.J. Photo by Christopher Shannon Junior midfielder Evan Condon won nine faceoffs during the game and earned an assist during the win. Photos by Christopher Shannon Junior midfielder Evan Condon won nine faceoffs during the game and earned an assist during the win. Photos by Christopher Shannon

Thanks to a four-goal run in the first two quarters, the No. 19 Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team came out on top of No.8/10 Rutgers, 10-9, Feb. 16 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

For the second week in a row, the Black Knights took down a ranked opponent and are now 2-0 to start the 2019 season.

How it happened

• For the second game in a row, the Black Knights scored the first and last goals.

• Alex Alacqua tallied the first of the game off a pass from Brendan Nichtern.

• Rutgers answered back with two consecutive goals to go ahead 2-1 at the 12:40 mark.

• Two minutes later, Kyle Beyer setup Army for a transition goal after connecting with Nichtern on the clear.

• The goal sparked a 4-0 run by the Black Knights.

• Nichtern struck again before Connor DeWitt and Matt Manown registered tallies for the Cadets.

• Rutgers scrounged up a goal to make the score 5-3 in favor of Army.

• With 10 minutes left in the second quarter, AJ Barretto made a save and scopped up a ground ball to set up another goal, this time by Nicholas Garofano.

• The sophomore connected with Sean O’Brien a minute later to increase the Black Knights’ lead to 7-3.

• Rutgers chipped away at Army’s lead with three goals to close out the half.

• The Black Knights scored two more in the third quarter with help from Manown and Miles Silva before the Scarlet Knights added two more to bring the score to 9-8, still in favor of Army.

• Rutgers tied the game 5:36 into the fourth quarter.

• The score remained tied until the Black Knights were able to score with three minutes remaining.

• Nichtern netted the game-winner for the second straight game.

• AJ Barretto recorded a slew of saves to close out the game and preserve the Army win.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights defeated Rutgers for the second straight year.

• For the second game in a row, Nichtern scored Army’s game-winner.

• Nichtern finished the game with three goals and an assist to lead the Cadets.

• The rookie now boasts seven goals and four assists this year for 11 points.

• Garofano had a career-high three points on the day with a goal and two assists, while Manown finished with two goals tie his career-high.

• Evan Condon won nine faceoffs and earned an assist in the game.

• The senior garnered a career-high six ground balls to lead the Black Knights.

• Barretto posted 13 saves in the victory and registered four ground balls.

• Johnny Surdick led both sides with four caused turnovers. The senior captain also picked up three ground balls.

• DeWitt and O’Brien netted their first goals of the year.

• Beyer’s assist was his first-career point. The sophomore also caused a turnover and picked up two ground balls.

• The Black Knights were a perfect 18-18 on clear attempts in the game and held an advantage in shots on goal (27-22) and caused turnovers (7-6).

• Rutgers’ 20 turnovers hindered its performance compared to Army’s 11.

• The Cadets improved their lead in the all-time series with Rutgers to 58-21-1.

• In New Jersey, Army also has the edge at 21-12.