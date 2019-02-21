Men’s Lacrosse takes down No. 8/10 Rutgers, 10-9
Thanks to a four-goal run in the first two quarters, the No. 19 Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team came out on top of No.8/10 Rutgers, 10-9, Feb. 16 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
For the second week in a row, the Black Knights took down a ranked opponent and are now 2-0 to start the 2019 season.
How it happened
• For the second game in a row, the Black Knights scored the first and last goals.
• Alex Alacqua tallied the first of the game off a pass from Brendan Nichtern.
• Rutgers answered back with two consecutive goals to go ahead 2-1 at the 12:40 mark.
• Two minutes later, Kyle Beyer setup Army for a transition goal after connecting with Nichtern on the clear.
• The goal sparked a 4-0 run by the Black Knights.
• Nichtern struck again before Connor DeWitt and Matt Manown registered tallies for the Cadets.
• Rutgers scrounged up a goal to make the score 5-3 in favor of Army.
• With 10 minutes left in the second quarter, AJ Barretto made a save and scopped up a ground ball to set up another goal, this time by Nicholas Garofano.
• The sophomore connected with Sean O’Brien a minute later to increase the Black Knights’ lead to 7-3.
• Rutgers chipped away at Army’s lead with three goals to close out the half.
• The Black Knights scored two more in the third quarter with help from Manown and Miles Silva before the Scarlet Knights added two more to bring the score to 9-8, still in favor of Army.
• Rutgers tied the game 5:36 into the fourth quarter.
• The score remained tied until the Black Knights were able to score with three minutes remaining.
• Nichtern netted the game-winner for the second straight game.
• AJ Barretto recorded a slew of saves to close out the game and preserve the Army win.
Army highlights and game notes
• The Black Knights defeated Rutgers for the second straight year.
• For the second game in a row, Nichtern scored Army’s game-winner.
• Nichtern finished the game with three goals and an assist to lead the Cadets.
• The rookie now boasts seven goals and four assists this year for 11 points.
• Garofano had a career-high three points on the day with a goal and two assists, while Manown finished with two goals tie his career-high.
• Evan Condon won nine faceoffs and earned an assist in the game.
• The senior garnered a career-high six ground balls to lead the Black Knights.
• Barretto posted 13 saves in the victory and registered four ground balls.
• Johnny Surdick led both sides with four caused turnovers. The senior captain also picked up three ground balls.
• DeWitt and O’Brien netted their first goals of the year.
• Beyer’s assist was his first-career point. The sophomore also caused a turnover and picked up two ground balls.
• The Black Knights were a perfect 18-18 on clear attempts in the game and held an advantage in shots on goal (27-22) and caused turnovers (7-6).
• Rutgers’ 20 turnovers hindered its performance compared to Army’s 11.
• The Cadets improved their lead in the all-time series with Rutgers to 58-21-1.
• In New Jersey, Army also has the edge at 21-12.