Schreiber helps Army Women’s team take first

DOD photo by Gary Sheftick DOD photo by Gary Sheftick

Army Capt. Rachel Schreiber (427) from West Point, N.Y., completed the first lap of the Armed Forces Cross Country Championship, which ran simultaneously with the 2019 USA Track and Field Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Fla., Feb. 2. The Army Women’s team finished in first place to take home gold.