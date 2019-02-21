West Point Band presents “Short Ride Fast Machine” for Masterworks Concert Series

Story and photo by the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Masterworks Concert Series with a performance titled “Short Ride Fast Machine” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to 2 p.m. Sunday.

This concert is free and open to all. Please note, however, that starting in 2019, all West Point Band concerts at Eisenhower Hall will be ticketed through Eventbrite.

Reserve your free tickets in advance by visiting westpointband.eventbrite.com.

Experience the artistry of some of the world’s most renowned composers as the West Point Band presents a performance of musical masterpieces for wind band.

Sophisticated while still accessible and engaging, this concert features works by classical music’s greats, interspersed with lighter fare that pays homage to the story of American service.

Program highlights include Felix Mendelssohn’s “Overture for Winds, Op. 24;” Igor Stravinsky’s “Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments” with the inimitable Sgt. 1st Class Yalin Chi as soloist; John Adams’s energetic “Short Ride in a Fast Machine;” and a tribute to Irving Berlin, featuring vocalist Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger.

Join the Army’s oldest band for an afternoon of musical treasures at historic West Point.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.