Cadet Club activities

Equestrian: The Army West Point Equestrian team showed strong at its first IHSA horseshow of second semester, hosted by the region’s alumni riders, Feb. 17 in Lagrangeville, New York at the Crosswinds Equestrian Center. The team competed against 10 highly competitive colleges in the Northeast region.

Not only were there five top-three finishes in multiple categories of the competition, but two team members qualified for the regional finals later this season.

Class of 2019 Cadet Amanda Roper won her walk-trot-canter class, pointing out into the Novice division and assuring her regional qualification.

Class of 2022 Cadet Victoria Kearns won her walk-trot class, which earned her enough points to qualify for regionals and the walk-trot-canter division next season.

Additionally, Class of 2021 Cadet Madyson Paul earned second in her novice fences class, Class of 2022 Cadet Karissa Stubblefield earned third in her novice flat class and Class of 2022 Cadet Wyatt Flynn earned third in his walk-trot class.

The team is continuing to excel as its members prepare to finish the season strong.

Chess: The West Point Chess team played in the Amateur Team East Open chess tournament Feb 15-18 in Parsipanny, New Jersey.

There were six matches over the course of the weekend with each lasting around 4-5 hours so each cadet got nearly 24 hours of playing time. Army beat Navy 2-1-1 in the head-to-head competition.

Alpine Skiing: The West Point Alpine/Freestyle team competed in the Atlantic Regionals Feb 22-23 in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania. After a long and competitive season, the team finished in fifth place overall. The Alpine team continues to show that the U.S. Military Academy is going to be one of the top teams in the conference for years to come.