Defense shines in Women’s Lacrosse win over Mount St. Mary’s

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore midfielder Charlotte Spencer carries the ball up the field as the defense of Army West Point drove the women’s lacrosse team past Mount St. Mary’s 10-6 Feb. 23 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Sophomore midfielder Charlotte Spencer carries the ball up the field as the defense of Army West Point drove the women’s lacrosse team past Mount St. Mary’s 10-6 Feb. 23 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

A strong defensive performance in the second half helped the Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team capture a 10-6 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 23 at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights (5-0) have gotten it done on both ends of the field during their hot-start to the season and it was no different on Saturday. The Cadets scored in double-figures for the fifth time this year, while also holding the Mountaineers (2-1) to their lowest goal output since April 8, 2018.

On the offensive side, Manuela Cortes paced Army with a game-high three goals for her third hat trick of the season.

Rilee Scott and Caroline Raymond also tallied multi-goal outings in the home win, while Jackie Brattan, Samantha Stewart and Megan Raftery each chipped in with one goal apiece.

The defensive pressure forced the Mountaineers to turn the ball over 17 times and four different Cadets recorded a caused turnover, including Scott who led the team with two.

Army highlights and game notes

• Cortes became Army’s all-time leader in goals scored with 88.

• She also recorded her 100th career point.

• Raymond had an assist and took sole possession of seventh in all-time helpers.

• Stewart had a game-high six draw controls.

• Brattan and Raftery led the team with three ground balls apiece.

• Dating back to last season, the Cadets have reach double-digit goals in six straight games.

• It was also Army’s sixth straight win when holding the opposition to single-digit goals.

• For the fifth consecutive game at Michie Stadium, the Black Knights have held their opponent to single-digit scores.

• The Black Knights outshot the Mountaineers, 30-19.

• Twenty of Army’s shots were placed on goal.

• The Cadets tied the all-time series with the Mountaineers, 1-1.

How it happened

• It took the Black Knights 31 seconds to jump out to a 1-0 advantage after Cortes found the back of the net for her 11th goal of the year. The senior wasted no time and just over a minute later, tallied her second score of the game. Less than 45 seconds following Cortes’ second goal, Caroline Raymond got involved in the action with her sixth goal of the season to give the Cadets an early 3-0 advantage.

• Mount St. Mary’s eventually got on the board with 23:05 on the clock, but Army answered right back with a free position score by Brattan. Over the final 20 minutes of the first half, the Mountaineers outscored the Black Knights, 3-1, to make it a one-goal game going into the break.

• The second half was all Army as the Black Knights turned up the intensity on the defensive end. Mount St. Mary’s was held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes while the Cadets tacked on to their lead with multiple goals.

• Scott was the first to strike and she found the back of the net at 26:33. That Scott score sparked a 5-0 Army run that lasted until the 3:19 mark. It was then that the Mountaineers finally broke through in the frame with back-to-back goals.

However, it was too late as the Black Knights’ lead proved to be insurmountable and Army came away with the, 10-6, home win.