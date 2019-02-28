Grant, Ivey, Koffman repeat champs at BBO

Story and photos by Eric S. Bartelt Managing Editor

Senior John Koffman, Company I-3, sneaks a right hook to the head against junior Kyle Taylor, Co. D-4, during the 156-pound championship at the 63rd annual Army West Point Boxing Brigade Open Feb. 22 at Crest Hall. Koffman would go on to win the fight, his second BBO title. Senior John Koffman, Company I-3, sneaks a right hook to the head against junior Kyle Taylor, Co. D-4, during the 156-pound championship at the 63rd annual Army West Point Boxing Brigade Open Feb. 22 at Crest Hall. Koffman would go on to win the fight, his second BBO title. Senior Carlan Ivey, Company D-4, gets a right to the head of junior Aung Moe, Co. C-2, during the 125-pound championship at the 63rd annual Army West Point Boxing Brigade Open Feb. 22 at Crest Hall. Ivey earned his third consecutive BBO title. Senior Carlan Ivey, Company D-4, gets a right to the head of junior Aung Moe, Co. C-2, during the 125-pound championship at the 63rd annual Army West Point Boxing Brigade Open Feb. 22 at Crest Hall. Ivey earned his third consecutive BBO title. Senior Vonn Grant, Company F-2, gets a body shot at sophomore Lawrence Shepherd, Co. A-2, during the 147-pound championship. Grant earned his fourth consecutive BBO title. Senior Vonn Grant, Company F-2, gets a body shot at sophomore Lawrence Shepherd, Co. A-2, during the 147-pound championship. Grant earned his fourth consecutive BBO title.

The Army West Point Boxing team hosted the 63rd annual Army West Point Boxing Brigade Open Feb. 22 at Crest Hall. There were 11 championship bouts on the evening.

This year included three repeat BBO champions as seniors Carlan Ivey, Vonn Grant and John Koffman won their bouts. Grant won the BBO in his weight class every year while Ivey earned his third straight championship. Koffman didn’t participate last year, but he won the year before as a sophomore.

There was also a special bout between the Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams and the Commandant Brig. Gen. Steven W. Gilland. The Chief of Staff of the Army GEN. Mark A. Milley was also in attendance.

Here is a list of bouts and winners this year:

• 125 lbs.—Ivey, Company D-4, defeated junior Aung Moe, Co. C-2;

• 132 lbs.—Sophomore Calvin Hart, Co. A-3, defeated sophomore Luigi Galzerano, Co. B-3;

• 119 lbs. (women)—Freshman Menna Mohamed, Co. F-2, defeated freshman Leija Cobb, Co. B-4;

• 139 lbs.—Sophomore Shane Ferry, Co. D-4, defeated freshman Isaiah Queen, Co. G-1;

• 147 lbs.—Grant, Co. F-2, defeated sophomore Lawrence Shepherd, Co. A-2;

• 156 lbs.—Koffman, Co. I-3, defeated junior Kyle Taylor, Co. D-4;

• 132 lbs. (women)—Sophomore Emma Begin, Co. H-1, defeated junior Alyssa Milner, Co. A-1;

• 175 lbs.—Sophomore AJ Farrow, Co. E-1, defeated senior Shiloh Begley, Co. A-1;

• 185 lbs.—Sophomore Elias Manning, Co. B-4, defeated senior Will Parada, Co. B-3;

• 165 lbs. (women)—Freshman Corrine Kurz, Co. E-1, defeated sophomore Sidney Sandburg, Co. G-4;

• 195 lbs.—Sophomore Joshua Lewis, Co. E-2, defeated sophomore Joren Dawson, Co. C-4.