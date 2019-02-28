PNE-ACI upsets Engineers to take Noontime Basketball title

Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

PNE-ACI guard Derrick Stanton Jr. knocks down a three during game two as his team won 27-20.

Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering-Army Cyber Institute forward Steven Whitman puts up the winning basket with 1.1-second left to give PNE-ACI a 21-19 victory over the Engineers in game three of the Upper Bracket championship of the West Point Staff and Faculty Noontime Basketball playoffs Feb. 22 at Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center.

Engineers forward Daniel Arnold blocks a shot of a driving PNE-ACI player in game two.