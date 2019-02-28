West Point Band continues Masterworks Concert Series with “Glass Bead Game”

Story and photo by West Point Band

The West Point Concert Band continues its Masterworks concert series with "Glass Bead Game" at 2 p.m. March 16 at Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to 2 p.m. March 17. This concert is free and open to all. Please note however, that starting in 2019, all West Point Band concerts at Eisenhower Hall will be ticketed through Eventbrite. Reserve your free tickets in advance by visiting westpointband.eventbrite.com.

The West Point Band’s Masterworks series continues with this dynamic performance featuring powerhouse soloist Staff Sgt. Nicole Caluori in James Beckel’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated work “The Glass Bead Game: Concerto for Horn and Orchestra.”

This program is a true wind band-lover’s delight, showcasing works by contemporary American composers including “Courage for Winds” by Adrienne Albert, “Poetic Structures” by Errol Weiss Schlabach, and “With Each Sunset” by Richard Saucedo. You won’t want to miss this incredible performance.

Bring your friends and family to Eisenhower Hall Theatre for an afternoon of inspiring concert and patriotic music, performed by the Army’s oldest band.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.