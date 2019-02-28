Wrestling claims third-straight ‘Star’ over Navy

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point jumped out quickly as 25th-ranked junior Trey Chalifoux defeated Jacob Allen, 12-6, at 125 pounds to give the Black Knights an early lead on their way to a 22-10 victory over Navy Feb. 23 at Christl Arena. Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV Army West Point jumped out quickly as 25th-ranked junior Trey Chalifoux defeated Jacob Allen, 12-6, at 125 pounds to give the Black Knights an early lead on their way to a 22-10 victory over Navy Feb. 23 at Christl Arena. Photos by Brandon O’Connor/PV Army West Point kept rolling in the second match as sophomore Lane Peters defeated 28th-ranked Casey Cobb, 7-4, at 133 pounds for the upset win on the way to a 22-10 Army victory over Navy Feb. 23 at Christl Arena. Army West Point kept rolling in the second match as sophomore Lane Peters defeated 28th-ranked Casey Cobb, 7-4, at 133 pounds for the upset win on the way to a 22-10 Army victory over Navy Feb. 23 at Christl Arena.

The 24th-ranked Army West Point Wrestling team put on a show on Senior Day with a 22-10 victory in the Star Meet over service-academy rival Navy in front of a packed Christl Arena Feb. 23.

Prior to the match, Army recognized seniors Rocco Caywood, Austin Harry, Zach Maxwell, Patrick Mayolo, Graham Ratermann, Katie Silecchia, Peter Strassfield, Ethan Tursini, Conner Ziegler and Harrison Young as part of the Senior Day ceremony.

The Black Knights close out the regular season with an overall record of 8-3, including a 7-1 mark against Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association opponents. The Mids dropped to 6-4 on the year and 3-3 in conference duals.

Army jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead after victories by 25th-ranked junior Trey Chalifoux at 125 pounds and an upset win by sophomore Lane Peters over 28th-ranked Casey Cobb at 133. Navy answered with a pair of wins, including a major decision at 149 pounds to take a one-point lead.

Similar to last year’s dual at Alumni Hall, junior Lucas Weiland, the 27th-ranked wrestler in the nation at 157 pounds, sparked an Army rally with a dominant 6-0 decision over Quentin Hovis to retake the lead.

After the Midshipmen retook the lead, 17th-ranked junior Ben Harvey topped No. 20 Spencer Carey, 7-3, to put the Black Knights back on top.

Following a stellar 6-0 decision by No. 21 junior Noah Stewart, Caywood sealed the victory to thunderous applause following his 8-1 victory as he pushed the Cadets to an 18-10 advantage with one match left.

Sophomore Bobby Heald closed out the dual with another thrilling win over a Navy wrestler as the Bedford, N.H., native posted Army’s only bonus point win of the contest.

How it happened

• 125 lbs.: #25 Trey Chalifoux decision over Jacob Allen, 12-6 (Army leads, 3-0);

• 133 lbs.: Lane Peters decision over #28 Casey Cobb, 7-4 (Army leads, 6-0);

• 141 lbs.: #17 Nicholas Gil decision over #27 Corey Shie, 10-5 (Army leads, 6-3);

• 149 lbs.: #22 Jared Prince major decision over Noah Hanau, 10-2 (Navy leads, 7-6);

• 157 lbs.: #27 Lucas Weiland decision over Quentin Hovis, 6-0 (Army leads, 9-7);

• 165 lbs.: #26 Tanner Skidgel decision over #28 Cael McCormick, 4-0 (Navy leads, 10-9);

• 174 lbs.: #17 Ben Harvey decision over #20 Spencer Carey, 7-3 (Army leads, 12-10);

• 184 lbs.: #21 Noah Stewart decision Anthony Cable, 6-0 (Army leads, 15-10);

• 197 lbs.: #6 Rocco Caywood decision over #30 Joshua Roetman, 8-1 (Army leads, 18-10);

• 285 lbs.: Bobby Heald maj. decision over Thomas Ott, 18-6 (Army leads, 22-10).

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights have won three-straight Star Meets over Navy for just the second time in program history and first since 1960-62.

• Head Coach Kevin Ward improved to 4-1 all-time against Navy, matching Army Hall of Famer LeRoy Alitz’s career win total.

• Army’s eight dual wins and seven EIWA victories are the most since the 2013-14 season.

• It marked the most wins, both overall and in conference, under Ward.

• Chalifoux remained perfect at 4-0 against the Mids in his career, including a 3-0 mark in the Star Meet.

• The Nashville, Tennessee, native set a new personal best with his sixth dual win of the year.

• Peters notched his first-career win in a Star Match by upsetting 28th-ranked Casey Cobb.

• The Uhrichsville, Ohio, native posted his second win over a ranked opponent this season.

• It was his fifth dual win of the year.

• Weiland improved to 2-0 all-time in star matches.

• Harvey picked up his team-leading 24th victory of the season.

• The New Palestine, Indiana, native documented his 20th-career dual victory.

• It was also Harvey’s 10th-career win over a ranked opponent.

• Stewart posted his first-career star match win and evened his record against Navy at 2-2.

• Caywood capped his dual career with a 15-11 record after sealing the win for Army.

• The Toledo, Ohio, native documented his fifth win of the season over a ranked wrestler.

• He remained perfect with a 5-0 record against the Mids, including a 3-0 mark in star matches.

• Heald competed in his first dual of the season.

• The Bedford, New Hampshire, native earned his eighth major decision of the year.

• He also remains perfect in star matches at 2-0.