Baseball gets walk-0ff win over Tulane

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Senior pitcher Cam Opp was credited with the win after pitching the final three innings allowing two hits and three unearned runs during Army West Point Baseball’s 7-6 victory over Tulane Sunday afternoon at Cary, North Carolina. Photos by Army Athletic Communications Senior pitcher Cam Opp was credited with the win after pitching the final three innings allowing two hits and three unearned runs during Army West Point Baseball’s 7-6 victory over Tulane Sunday afternoon at Cary, North Carolina. Photos by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off against Tulane, 7-6, Sunday afternoon in Cary, North Carolina.

The Black Knights and Green Wave put together an exciting final few frames as the teams combined for eight of the game’s total 13 runs after the fifth inning.

Army trailed 6-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning but never wavered.

Junior centerfielder Jacob Hurtubise earned a one-out walk to get the tying run on board. Hurtubise then did what he does best and stole back-to-back bases to shift himself into a prime position. After the Green Wave recorded the second out of the inning, Hurtubise tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch.

Fortunately for the Black Knights the inning was far from over. Sophomore first baseman Anthony Giachin and senior second baseman Josh White posted consecutive walks before Army scored the game-winning run on a fielding error to complete the comeback.

Junior third baseman Jeremiah Adams and senior shortstop Trey Martin led the Army offense with two hits each, while five different Black Knights posted a run batted in.

Senior pitcher Cam Opp was credited with the win after pitching the final three innings allowing two hits and three unearned runs.

Army highlights and game notes

• The Black Knights have registered at least seven or more runs in each of their five wins this year.

• Senior pitcher Daniel Burggraaf got the starting nod and pitched 6.0 innings with four strikeouts. The senior also scattered six hits and three runs during his time on the hill.

• Army’s pitching staff compiled six total strikeouts. The Green Wave tallied seven.

• Giachin and Martin notched all three of the Cadets’ extra base hits in the game. Martin doubled down the left field line in the bottom of the third for his second of the year, while Giachin doubled to right center in the eighth for his seventh. Martin also registered his first triple of the year when he drilled a shot to left center in the seventh.

• Hurtubise, Giachin and Martin touched home plate a team-best two times each.

• Army posted five stolen bases in the game to none for Tulane.

How it happened

• Tulane got on the board first with a run in the opening frame. The Green Wave found themselves with runners on second and third with no outs. During the next at bat Grant Mathews flied out to center field, which allowed enough time for the runner at third to tag and score easily.

• Burggraaf then got into a little trouble in the third when Tulane loaded the bases with one out. The Green Wave converted on an RBI-ground out for their second run of the contest before scoring another one during the ensuing at bat after a wild pitch.

• The Black Knights finally broke through in the bottom half of the third when Martin sparked a one-out rally. The senior doubled down the left field line to place a runner in scoring position. After the designated visiting team recorded the second out of the inning, Hurtubise singled to bring home Martin for Army’s first run. Junior rightfielder Drake Titus then followed that up with a single of his own to score Hurtubise and cut the deficit down to one run.

• Army pulled even at 3-3 in the sixth when White singled through the right side to score Titus from third. The junior led off the frame reaching on an error before shifting two bases following a sacrifice bunt and stolen base.

• That’s when things got interesting. The two teams scored five runs over the next two innings to make it a 6-5 Tulane lead heading into the ninth. Army then sparked its comeback to ultimately secure its fifth win of the year.

Facts & figures

• Army registered seven runs on eight hits, while Tulane tallied six runs on eight hits.

• Both teams were tagged with errors in the game as the Green Wave were credited with three and the Black Knights’ two.

• The Cadets and Tulane each left six runners on base.