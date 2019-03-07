Cadet Club activities

Equestrian: The Army West Point Equestrian team showed strong at their last IHSA Horseshow of the season Feb. 23 in Long Valley, New Jersey. The team traveled to Centenary University Equestrian Center in Long Valley to compete against eight highly competitive colleges in the Northeast region. Some of the most notable placings are as follows: Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady shined in both her intermediate over fences and open flat classes, earning third and second place, respectively. Class of 2022 Cadet Karissa Stubblefield earned third in her novice flat class. Class of 2020 Cadet Denali Jackson earned third place in her debut competition as a walk-trot-canter rider. Class of 2022 Cadet Wyatt Flynn and Class of 2021 Cadet Emma Lawson both won their respective walk-trot classes. Additionally, the event solidified an exceptional group of cadets who qualified for IHSA regionals on March 30 at the Centenary University Equestrian Center. Eight accomplished riders will represent the Army team proudly across multiple divisions of competition.