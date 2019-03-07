Cadet Club activities
Equestrian: The Army West Point Equestrian team showed strong at their last IHSA Horseshow of the season Feb. 23 in Long Valley, New Jersey. The team traveled to Centenary University Equestrian Center in Long Valley to compete against eight highly competitive colleges in the Northeast region. Some of the most notable placings are as follows: Class of 2019 Cadet Matilda Brady shined in both her intermediate over fences and open flat classes, earning third and second place, respectively. Class of 2022 Cadet Karissa Stubblefield earned third in her novice flat class. Class of 2020 Cadet Denali Jackson earned third place in her debut competition as a walk-trot-canter rider. Class of 2022 Cadet Wyatt Flynn and Class of 2021 Cadet Emma Lawson both won their respective walk-trot classes. Additionally, the event solidified an exceptional group of cadets who qualified for IHSA regionals on March 30 at the Centenary University Equestrian Center. Eight accomplished riders will represent the Army team proudly across multiple divisions of competition.
Aviation: The Flying team enjoyed good weather, getting in several iterations of competition landings at Stewart Airport in Newburgh. The team also had a visit from one of its 2015 grads, 1st Lt. Pete Scherer, a USAF KC-10 pilot, who had volunteered to help coach and mentor the team in preparation for competition this April.
Pistol: The Army West Point Pistol team hosted MIT for an intercollegiate pistol match on March 1-2. Army won the overall match with a three-event aggregate score of 6,304 to MIT’s 6,077. MIT won the Air Pistol event with a score of 2,154 to Army’s 2,150. The B team was placed on the scoring team hoping it would rise to the challenge, but they narrowly lost. Army won the Free Pistol event with a score of 2,014 to MIT’s 1,842. Army also won the Standard Pistol event with a team score of 2,140 to MIT’s 2,081. Army’s next match is the National Intercollegiate Pistol Championships March 15-20 at Fort Benning, Georgia.