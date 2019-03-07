Cadet passes following ski slope injury at West Point

By West Point Public Affairs Office

Cadet Peter L. Zhu Cadet Peter L. Zhu

Cadet Peter L. Zhu, a member of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019, passed Feb. 28 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York, with his family by his side, after succumbing to injuries sustained on Feb. 23 while skiing at Victor Constant Ski Area located on the academy grounds.

“I wish to extend to his family the sincere and profound sympathy of the U. S. Military Academy and all members of this command. We lost a brother today, and the pain will be felt for a long time,” Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said.

Zhu, 21, of Concord, California, was found unresponsive by a fellow skier on the slope. Ski Patrol conducted life-saving measures as he was transported to Keller Army Community Hospital and then airlifted to Westchester. The details of this incident are under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zhu family during this difficult time. The entire West Point community is heartbroken over this tragedy,” Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland, commandant of cadets, said. “Peter was one of the top cadets in the Class of 2019, very well-known and a friend to all. He embodied the ideals of the Corps of Cadets and its motto of Duty, Honor, Country and all who knew Peter will miss him.”

Zhu was an accomplished cadet who was President of the Cadet Medical Society and served on Regimental Staff the first semester of his senior year.

He was looking forward to receiving a commission as a Medical Corps Officer and attending the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences for medical school.

“Peter was an extraordinary cadet who personified our academy’s ideals,” Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Dean of the Academic Board, said. “He was well known for his tireless work ethic and scholarly achievement, but known even better for his selfless service to others. The way he lived our values of Duty, Honor, Country will continue to inspire us all.”

A memorial ceremony for the West Point community and private funeral service were held at West Point.