Late rally sparks Women’s Lacrosse thrilling win

By Matt Tedino Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team celebrates after staging a thrilling, 15-14, come-from-behind victory over Monmouth March 2 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team celebrates after staging a thrilling, 15-14, come-from-behind victory over Monmouth March 2 at Michie Stadium. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

With seven unanswered goals in the final 11 minutes of play, the Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team staged a thrilling, 15-14, come-from-behind victory over Monmouth March 2 at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights (6-0) trailed 14-8 with 11:26 left in the game, before four different cadets combined to score seven goals and extend Army’s winning streak to six games.

Offensively, sophomore attack Jackie Brattan led the attack against the Hawks (3-1) and continued her hot start to the season after putting in four scores on seven shots to pair with a program-best 11 draw controls.

Freshman midfielder Caroline Raymond played an immense role in the comeback efforts by scoring a career-high three goals in the second half for her first collegiate hat trick.

Junior midfielder Samantha Stewart chipped in with two goals to go along with a team-best five ground balls, six draw controls and a pair of caused turnovers. Sophomore attack Cameron Manor and sophomore midfielder Megan Raftery also tallied multi-goal performances in the contest.

Army highlights and game notes

• Dating back to last season, Army has won seven consecutive games and reached double-digit goals in each.

• The Black Knights improved to 2-0 all-time versus Monmouth.

• Army had seven different goal scorers.

• Brattan notched her fifth hat trick of the season.

• The sophomore took sole possession of sixth in all-time points at the Academy with 45.

• She became the first cadet to post double-digit draw controls in a single game.

• Stewart’s five ground balls gave her sole possession of fourth in program history with 60.

• Six Cadets combined for eight caused turnovers.

• Senior defenseman Nia Crump had a pair of caused turnovers and tied for second all-time with 31.

• Sophomore goalie Hannah Slomkowski picked up her first collegiate win in goal.

• Army outshot Monmouth, 34-27.

• Twenty-seven of the Black Knights’ 34 shots were placed on goal.

• The Cadets were a perfect 16-of-16 on clears.

• Army dominated the draw control, holding a 23-5 advantage.

• The Black Knights won 16-of-17 second-half draw controls

How it happened

• The Black Knights welcomed a fellow undefeated squad into Michie Stadium and found themselves in unfamiliar territory. With 24:38 on the clock in the first half, the Hawks began to settle in and went on a 7-1 run that lasted all the way to the 28:41 mark of the second stanza.

• The six-goal deficit was the largest an Army squad has encountered this season and despite a consistent effort to cut into the Monmouth lead, the Hawks seemed to always have an answer. The Black Knights pulled within four, 9-5, early in the second half following back-to-back goals by Brattan.

• The Hawks continued to counter the Army scores to keep the edge and built their lead back up to six, 14-8, after outscoring the Cadets 4-2 over a 10-minute stretch.

• With 11:26 minutes remaining, Army won the draw control and something clicked. Raymond and Manor combined to put in four unanswered goals over the ensuing five minutes and the Black Knights were within two, 14-12.

• Army stayed on the attack, consistently winning the draw control, and an Olivia Carter score made it a one-goal game with 5:03 left to play. Despite several tries to even the score, the Black Knights’ shots were consistently being denied by the Monmouth goalie.

• With 43 seconds remaining, however, Stewart found Brattan near the net and she delivered the game-tying score. Following another draw control win, possession was with the Cadets and with 17 seconds on the clock, Raymond beat her defender and notched the game-winning goal to complete the comeback.