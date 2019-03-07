OUTSIDE THE GATES

Beginner Winter Tree Identification (New)

The Trailside Museums and Zoo and Fort Montgomery State Historic Site are offering a Beginner Winter Tree Identification walk at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Bear Mountain Inn.

Do all trees look the same to you in winter? Come for a guided ramble through the Bear Mountain area and discover how to distinguish local trees without their leaves. The program is about two hours long. Sturdy footwear is recommended.

Program will start in front of the Bear Mountain Inn. There is a parking fee. For more details, call Trailside Museums and Zoo at 845-786-2701, ext. 293.

Faith, Healing and Redemption

Women share their stories of Faith, Healing and Redemption at 7 p.m. March 26 at Arnold Auditorium.

This inspirational and heartwarming event is sponsored by the BCM and Chi Alpha Cadet Religious Clubs.

For details, email Paul Walker at pwalker@namb.net or Kerry Dunham at Kerry.dunham@westpoint.edu.

22nd annual Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 22nd annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 2. As always, RiverFest 2019 will be held at Donahue Park along the Hudson River and will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities and a large craft and food fair.

The day’s events will also include live bands, kayaking, food stands and non-profit groups and contributors.

RiverFest is currently accepting vendor applications. Applications can be downloaded from www.river-fest.com and will be accepted until all spaces are filled.

There is no charge for RiverFest, and all are invited. Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information.

AWANA Program

Join the AWANA Program to learn more about God, memorize bible verses, game time and fun.

The program is scheduled from 4:15-5:45 p.m. Sunday evenings for Kindergarten-12th grade at the Youth Center and 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds at the Post Chapel Nursery.

The program runs through May 5. For details, contact Jane Kimbrell at Jtkmamacita@gmail.com.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.

Holy Innocents Thrift Shop in Highland Falls

The Highland Falls Holy Innocents Thrift Shop at 401 Main Street, Highland Falls, is open to the public. Come find a great selection of clothes, books, sports equipment, jewelry and other household items.

The shop is open Wednesdays 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Additionally, the shop accepts gently used clothes, DVDs, jewelry, and small household and kitchen items.