Seniors set program records at ECAC Championships

By Nick Lovera Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point seniors Abby Halbrook and Cassie Mundekis set program records in their individual races at the Women’s Indoor Track and Field ECAC Championships March 2-3 at Boston University in Boston.

Mundekis was the first to compete, posting a 2:08.65 in the 800-meter run to best her own program record of 2:08.89 from the 2017 Patriot League Championship. The Manito, Illinois, native also holds the academy record for the 1,000-meter run and 4×400-meter relay.

In the 3,000-meter final, Halbrook posted a time of 9:36.26 to set a new Army West Point record.

The record was previously held by Catherine Gaffigan, who ran a 9:40.05 at the Princeton Relay in 1995.

The Tyler, Texas, native also holds the school record for the mile run.

Coach’s Corner: Head Coach Mike Smith

“We sent Abby and Cassie up to the ECAC Championships to try to break some school records. Both women are seniors and have been significant contributors to our team success and we wanted them to have a shot at some individual goals.

“Both have wanted to stamp their names in the record books one final time and we thought this would be the best way to do it. They have been champions all year, but championship races don’t always provide opportunities for fast times.

Cassie’s 800 on Saturday was exactly what she wanted. She set a fast early pace that did not let up. She stayed with it and finished strong to improve on her previous best.

Abby has not been able to race the 3K very much and this was the first time she had been in a race that went strong from the gun. She finished well and had a nice improvement.

Both Abby and Cassie closed their indoor careers today and leave with multiple school records. I am happy for them. Now we will get down to the business of outdoor track and get them ready for more championships and big performances.”