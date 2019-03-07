Teaching LEADers: Branching out to grow future leaders with LEADS

Story and photos by Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

The West Point Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity hosts its annual LEADS event at Jackson State University March 1 in Jackson, Miss. LEADS events are held throughout the country and teach leadership, ethics and STEM to high school students and educators by U.S. Military Academy cadets and staff. Class of 2021 Cadet Hannah Hirst helps instruct during the LEADS event. Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV

Class of 2019 Cadet Juwan Griffith reads a personal essay written by a LEADS participant during the fourth annual LEADS event at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., March 1.

Each small group took part in a pushup challenge during LEADS. Each small group took part in a pushup challenge during LEADS.