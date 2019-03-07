West Point Tax Center is operating to help file your taxes

By Capt. Hilarie Wiley Legal Assistance Attorney Office of the Staff Judge Advocate

The West Point Tax Center is currently operating on the fourth floor of Building 606. Hours of operations are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additionally, instead of scheduling appointments, all patrons (except for cadet candidates) will come in person to pick up paperwork to complete.

This paperwork will be available in Building 606 in the hallway outside of regular hours of operations for those who need this flexibility.

After filling out the forms, patrons will meet with a tax preparer, who will review the paperwork for completeness before accepting it.

Clients will leave the paperwork with the preparer and when the tax return is complete, they will be notified to return a second time to sign their tax return and receive a copy of the return for their records.

This year, eligible patrons of the tax center will be limited to include:

• Cadets, cadet candidates and gold-star families and also:

• Active duty service members and retirees and their dependents who meet the following six qualifications:

(1) Taxable income was under $100,000;

(2) Do not itemize deductions;

(3) Did not receive income from their own business or farm;

(4) Did not receive income from more than one rental property;

(5) Did not receive self-employment income or alimony;

(6) Are not required to file Schedule D for capital gains.

If you are eligible for services at the West Point Tax Center and the center did not prepare your 2017 tax return, then please bring a copy of your 2017 tax return with you.

If you are ineligible for services at the West Point Tax Center, then please consider using one of the following alternative free services: Military OneSource MilTax (www.militaryonesource.mil/financial-legal/tax-services or 800-342-9647); IRS Free File Program (www.irs.gov/individuals/military); TaxSlayer Military (www.taxslayer.com/efile/discount-military-tax-filing); Turbo Tax Military (https://turbotax.intuit.com/personal-taxes/online/military-edition.jsp).

If you have questions, contact Capt. Hilarie Wiley at hilarie.wiley@westpoint.edu.