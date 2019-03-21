Barretto backs Men’s Lacrosse win over Holy Cross

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Backed by senior goaltender AJ Barretto’s career-high 19 saves, the 18th-ranked Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team topped Holy Cross 7-6 March 16 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Junior attack Miles Silva and senior attack Nate Jones both had hat tricks in the victory. Jones finished with four points.

The Army defense caused 10 turnovers and were led by Jones in the effort with two of his own on the ride.

How it happened

• Through a heavy defensive battle, the Black Knights came out on top of the Crusaders 7-6.

• The first goal of the game wasn’t scored until 10 minutes in.

• Freshman attack Brendan Nichtern went to pass the ball into the middle of the zone, but it deflected off a Crusaders’ stick and bounced into net.

• Silva brought the score to 2-0 in favor of Army with 1:23 on the clock after he picked up a ground ball in front of the cage and scored on Jonathan Tesoro.

• To start off the second quarter, the Black Knights struck again to pad their lead at 3-0.

• Junior midfielder Matt Manown drove toward the goal and dished the ball over to junior midfielder Alex Alacqua on the left side.

• Without taking a cradle or even touching his feet to the ground, Alacqua moved the ball to Jones who went bar down in the scoring play.

• Holy Cross netted its first of the contest with 7:04 on the clock in the second frame.

• Before the goal, Barretto made 11-straight saves.

• The Black Knights closed out the quarter with another Silva ground ball and goal with 1:21 to go in the half.

• It was all about the Crusaders to start the next half with four consecutive goals in the third quarter to charge ahead 5-4.

• Silva ended the run with a behind-the-back score with an impossible angle off a pass from Jones.

• Jones netted the next two for the Black Knights for unassisted scores.

• Holy Cross attempted a comeback with a goal at the 10-second mark.

• The Crusaders won the ensuing faceoff, but a huge save by Barretto sealed the 7-6 victory for the Cadets.

Army highlights and game notes

• Barretto was outstanding for Army with 19 saves and just six goals allowed.

• The senior tied his career-high of five ground balls in the game as well.

• Jones led the team with three goals and an assist, while Silva followed with three scores.

• Nichtern was Army’s other goal scorer on the day.

• Alacqua finished with an assist.

• Senior defenseman Johnny Surdick registered four ground balls, while Manown added three.