NCAA announces seeds for Wrestling Championships

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Junior 157-pounder Lucas Weiland garnered the 20th seed and will be opposed by Missouri’s 13th seed Jarrett Jacques as the Army West Point Wrestling team learned the seed and first-round opponent for all seven of its NCAA qualifiers on March 14 during the NCAA Wrestling Championships this weekend in Pittsburgh. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV Junior 157-pounder Lucas Weiland garnered the 20th seed and will be opposed by Missouri’s 13th seed Jarrett Jacques as the Army West Point Wrestling team learned the seed and first-round opponent for all seven of its NCAA qualifiers on March 14 during the NCAA Wrestling Championships this weekend in Pittsburgh. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV

The Army West Point Wrestling team learned the seed and first-round opponent for all seven of its NCAA qualifiers on March 14.

Senior 197-pounder Rocco Caywood earned the highest seed on the team at 12th and will face the 21st seed Thomas Lane of Cal Poly in the first round.

Junior 157-pounder Lucas Weiland garnered the 20th seed and will be opposed by Missouri’s 13th seed Jarrett Jacques. Junior 174-pounder Ben Harvey collected the 22nd seed and will begin his second NCAA Championships appearance versus 11th seed Dylan Lydy of Purdue.

Junior 165-pounder Cael McCormick was given the 24th seed and will wrestle 9th seed Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley in his first match in the national tournament.

Junior 184-pounder Noah Stewart collected the 28-seed for his first appearance at nationals and will compete against the 9-seed Max Dean of Cornell in the first round. Rookie 141-pounder Corey Shie was slated as the 29th seed and will look to upset 4th seed Josh Alber of Northern Iowa in the opening round of the tournament.

Junior 125-pounder Trey Chalifoux was added as an NCAA alternate. He is the 33rd seed and will face 32nd seed Willy Girard of Bloomsburg.

ESPN’s unprecedented coverage of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships returns this weekend, with the annual event’s three prime-time sessions airing on ESPN, its early sessions on ESPNU and every one of the 640 matches available on ESPN3 via the ESPN App.

The nearly 20 hours of competition from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh begins today continues Friday and concludes with the sport’s final day on Saturday.