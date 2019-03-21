Rapid Equipping Force prepares West Point for competition against Navy

By Lt. Col. Christopher Korpela Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Associate Professor

The U.S. Army’s Rapid Equipping Force (REF) has partnered with the U.S. Military Academy to provide equipment and training on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) in support of a bi-annual Army-Navy competition sponsored by the Office of Naval Research.

In December 2018, West Point competed with the U.S. Naval Academy in a three-day, force-on-force exercise using weapon simulators to capture the opponent’s flag.

The goal of this research project is to develop squad-level tactics that are augmented with unmanned ground and aerial systems.

The Robotics Research Center has teamed with the Modern War Institute to field the best squad from members of the Close Combat Team and the Irregular Warfare Group.

The next event will be held at Marine Corps Base Quantico during the weekend of April 26.

Not only will this exercise help familiarize these future Warfighters of UAS and C-UAS equipment for real-world combat, but it also informs them that the REF is out there as a resource to them. Any deployed or deploying U.S. Army Soldier who identifies an urgent need of equipment to meet a critical tactical challenge can request support from the REF.

The REF provides innovative materiel solutions to meet the urgent requirements of U.S. Army forces deployed globally, informs materiel development for the future force and on order expands to meet operational demands.