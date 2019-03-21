West Point Glee Club and Friends concert Friday

Mark your calendars to attend West Point Glee Club and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Cadet Chapel for an exciting evening of music featuring some very special friends.

Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” brings the Glee Club together with Craig Williams, Cadet Chapel organist; Sgt. 1st Class Craig Bitterman, percussionist; and harpist Joy Plaisted.

The cadets are pleased to welcome Devin Zamir Coleman to West Point as guest soloist in this work. Coleman and the West Point Glee Club appeared together last summer with the West Point Band at Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC.

Williams will follow Bernstein with “Parables” by Sandra Gay, a work he premiered at the Cadet Chapel at the American Guild of Organists Regional Convention in 2005.

The concert concludes with the exciting Concerto for Choir and Marimba by Gene Koshinski. Marimba virtuoso Bitterman will be joined by fellow West Point Band percussionists Master Sgts. Nathan Eby, Willie Calohan and Eric Garcia in a thrilling composition that utilizes the cadet voices also as percussion instruments.

The community is encouraged to support the cadets and enjoy this free public concert. No tickets are required.