Army Baseball splits with Navy: Army, Navy split in Sunday Doubleheader

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Senior pitcher Sam Messina earned his fourth win of the season while limiting Navy to four hits and one run in seven innings pitched during Army West Point's 5-2 victory in Game 2 of the doubleheader Sunday at Doubleday Field. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Junior centerfielder Jacob Hurtubise goes opposite field for a single in the top of the first of Game 2. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Junior third baseman Jeremiah Adams snags the ball to his right and throws the runner out at first base against Navy Sunday. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Junior third baseman Jeremiah Adams makes a play along the third base line against Navy Sunday at Doubleday Field. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

Sophomore first baseman Anthony Giachin tallied three hits on the day to lead the Black Knights. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

The Army West Point Baseball team finished their Patriot League opening weekend at .500 after a doubleheader split with service-academy rival Navy Sunday afternoon at Doubleday Field.

The Black Knights dropped their opener against the Midshipmen 5-2, but rebounded in Game 2 for a 5-2 victory of their own. With Sunday’s outcomes, Army closed its weekend at 2-2 following a twin bill split with Bucknell March 23.

Senior pitcher Sam Messina recorded his fourth win on the year Sunday to match classmate Tyler Giovinco for a team high. Messina registered five strikeouts as well.

Sophomores catcher Blake Ledoux and first baseman Anthony Giachin tallied three hits each on the day to lead the Cadets.

Giachin chipped in a team-best three runs batted in as well, including two that came from one swing of the bat in Game 1. His long ball handed Army an early 2-0 edge after the first inning and gave the sophomore his second home run of the year.

Junior centerfielder Jacob Hurtubise and senior shortstop Trey Martin both added two RBI during the second inning of Game 2 following back-to-back singles.

Despite a solid performance in the opener, senior pitcher Daniel Burggraaf was tabbed with the loss after going seven innings allowing seven hits and five runs, three of which were earned. Burggraaf did manage to fan six during his time on the hill.

Army highlights and game notes

• Hurtubise went 3-for-3 on stolen bases throughout the day, shifting his season number to a team-high 17.

• The junior also accounted for two of Army’s final seven runs.

• The Black Knights turned one double play in the twin bill, while Navy finished with three.

• Cam Opp came in for relief of Messina in Game 2. The senior lefty gave up four hits, one run and two walks in 2.0 innings on the mound.

• The Army pitching staff allowed four extra base hits on the day, while Navy’s gave up one.

• The Mids received impressive pitching from Game 1 starter Noah Song. The senior registered the complete-game win after giving up just two hits, two runs and three walks in seven innings. The righty tacked on 13 strikeouts to his final line as well.

How it happened—Game 1

• The Black Knights jumped in front early following a one-out, two-run home run by Giachin. His hit over the left center wall brought home Hurtubise, who had reached on a walk to lead things off.

• Unfortunately, the Mids quickly answered in the top of the second with three runs on a hit and an error. Two of Navy’s runs during the frame were unearned.

• The Mids added on in the third with a one-out, solo home run to left field to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

• Army tried to rally but yet another solo home run in the sixth ultimately secured the win for the visitors.

How it happened—Game 2

• The Cadets broke a scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the second with four runs on four hits.

Ledoux loaded the bases with a one-out single to right field. Martin followed suit with a single through the left side to score Army’s first two runs of the game. After a wild pitch shifted both runners into scoring position, Hurtubise drilled a single to right field to bring home another two runs.

• Navy responded in the third following a leadoff double to left center by Ryan Duffey. The sophomore advanced to third during the next at bat thanks to a wild pitch.

Evan Lowery then converted on an RBI-groundout during the next play to score the Mids’ first run.

• Army gave itself a four-run cushion at 5-1 in the seventh when Giachin singled in Hurtubise from third.

• The Mids made things interesting in the ninth when they notched a leadoff home run to left center. Back-to-back walks and a single then loaded the bases with no outs.

Fortunately for the home side Opp forced Navy to foul out, strike out and ground out to halt the potential big scoring opportunity.

Facts & figures

• Army posted seven runs on 11 hits for the day, while Navy tallied seven runs on 15 hits.

• The Black Knights were credited with the twin bill’s only error and it came in the opener.

• The Cadets left eight runners on base. Navy stranded 17.