Cadet Club activities

Theatre Arts Guild: The Theatre Arts Guild cadets had an amazing day of theatre arts March 23 in New York City. They saw a revival of a powerful play called “Burn This,” set in 1980s NYC, starring Adam Driver and Keri Russell.

After the play, the cadets had the opportunity to go backstage and meet Adam Driver in person. He talked to them about Arts in the Armed Forces, some of the work he did to prepare for his role in “Burn This,” and some of the history of the Hudson Theater. Driver, a Marine before he was an actor, talked to the cadets about how everyone who sees this play takes away different reflections and observations.

The cadets were relating the stories from the play to their lives at West Point during the drive home. After the show, cadets explored the Theatre District, with some heading to museums and finding new restaurants and others seeing a second show, “King Lear.”

Marathon: The West Point Marathon team hosted the West Point Fallen Comrades Half Marathon Sunday at West Point. (Above)The participants either ran, walked or rucked the course.

The participants received medals when they finished the event.

Crew: Army Crew conducted spring training operations from March 8-17 on Hartwell Lake in Clemson, South Carolina. Class of 2019 Cadet Mary Bahr served as the lead planner for the FTX-equivalent trip section. The Crew team leadership produced a comprehensive 4-phased OPORD, including load plans, drivers training and movement plans, billeting, provisions and detailed task lists to ensure a successful operation.

The varsity squads departed with nine DCA 12-pax vans pulling tailored safety/coaching launches, two Crew trucks pulling 20 tailored racing shells and all equipment necessary for off-site training operations. All Crew property, totaling more than $1 million in value, was safely transported to and from the off-site practice location.

All teams conducted rigorous morning and afternoon practices, accelerating their preparation for the spring sprint season. The Varsity Men conducted 5 x 1,000-meter scrimmage races against a strong Purdue program.The novice team scrimmaged against the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Purdue. Army Crew is ready for spring competitions to commence.