Men’s Lacrosse breezes past Colgate

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The 18th-ranked Army West Point Men’s Lacrosse team topped Colgate 13-8 thanks to its high tempo offense March 23 at Michie Stadium. Ten of the Black Knights’ 13 goals were assisted to give Army 23 points on the day. Five players recorded double-digit goals in the victory, while seven garnered multiple points in the performance. Freshman attack Brendan Nichtern netted a goal and dished out a career-tying four assists in the effort while picking up a career-high eight ground balls. Senior attack Tommy Marino posted a career-high two goals in the game as Sean O’Brien, Miles Silva, Matt Manown and Nate Jones were also in the double-digit goal category. Senior goalie AJ Barretto made eight stops versus the Raiders and senior defensemen Johnny Surdick and Jordan Cole led the team with three caused turnovers.