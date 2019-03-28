USMA Band members mentor student musicians

By the West Point Band

Sgt. 1st Class Kristen Mather de Andrade coaches young clarinet students as part of the Harmony Program's Youth Orchestra Day March 2 in New York City. Courtesy Photo

Members of the West Point Band mentored 75 student musicians from communities across New York City as part of the Harmony Program’s Youth Orchestra Day at Murry Bergtraum High School in Lower Manhattan on March 2.

The Harmony Program is an education organization that provides free instruments and intensive classical music instruction to 400 children in economically-challenged communities across New York City.

This city-wide gathering marked the progression of a multi-year collaboration between the West Point Band and the Harmony Program.

West Point Band members Sgt. 1st Class Kristen Mather de Andrade, along with Staff Sgts. Katrina Owens, Gillian Huff, Alaina Alster and David Bergman, traveled to New York City to work with the 75 elementary and middle school students for Youth Orchestra Day.

There, they spent a fulfilling day mentoring and coaching the students in sectionals and classical music rehearsals, culminating in a public side-by-side performance including music from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” and Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

For many of the students, this event represented the first opportunity for them to play within a formal band or orchestral community.

The West Point Band members were proud to share their time and talent as a part of this important outreach event.