Cadet Club activities

Women’s Team Handball: Army West Point Women’s Team Handball held its annual Laura Walker Memorial tournament March 22-23, starting with an opening ceremony to honor 1st Lt. Laura Walker (right) who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005.

The tournament featured a brigade open with a total of 10 teams comprised of cadet company teams, battalion teams, BTD, DPE and Water Polo.

Competing on both Friday and Saturday, the brigade open tournament ended with a championship game between Company I-4 and BTD that went into overtime with Co. I-4 (above) emerging as the champions.

Company C-3 battled with DPE and earned a third-place victory.