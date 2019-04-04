Late surge helps Women’s Lacrosse defeat Lehigh

The Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team finished on a 5-1 run to claim the program’s first-ever victory over Patriot League foe Lehigh March 30 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

It was a high-scoring affair as the Black Knights (9-3, 2-2 Patriot League) needed double-digit goals to leave the Lehigh Valley with a 15-13 win against the Mountain Hawks (4-7, 0-4 Patriot League).

The Cadets were in an early hole, but the scoring efforts of sophomore attack Jackie Brattan, freshman attack Caroline Raymond and junior midfielder Samantha Stewart propelled Army to its second consecutive league win. The trio combined for 13 of the team’s 15 goals as Raymond and Brattan posted five apiece, while Stewart added three.

Stewart also played a pivotal role as a distributor, handing out a team-best three assists for six points.

Army highlights and game notes

• Brattan tallied five or more goals for the second straight outing.

• The sophomore needed just seven shots to reach her scoring total.

• It was her eighth hat trick of the season.

• She became the first Cadet in program history to record five or more goals in back-to-back contests.

• Raymond’s five goals was a career high.

• The rookie posted just her second hat trick of the year and is now tied for ninth in all-time scoring with 22 career goals.

• Brattan and Raymond are the first duo in program history to both score five or more goals in a game.

• Stewart notched the fifth hat trick of her junior campaign.

• Her three assists moved her to fourth all-time.

• Junior defenseman Taylor Korpela led the Army defense with three caused turnovers, which was a career high.

• Junior attack Juliana Dworschak won six draw controls.

• Freshman attack Olivia Carter handed out two helpers.

• Army put 21 of its 28 shots on goal.

• The Black Knights were 13-of-15 on clears.

How it happened

• Lehigh opened the game by winning the draw control and scoring the first goal of the night at the 28:54 mark. Less than 20 seconds later, Army answered once Raymond drove past her defender and toward the goal, before ripping a shot into the back of the net.

• The Mountain Hawks wasted no time recapturing the lead and used a 4-0 run to take the advantage. The run came to an end once Carter found junior midfielder Rilee Scott in front of the net for the easy Army score that trimmed the deficit to three, 5-2. Lehigh would get that one back though following a free position score with just over 15 minutes remaining in the half.

• With 14:19 on the clock, Brattan received the ball from Stewart, drove through traffic and scored her first goal of the night. Less than a minute later, Stewart patiently surveyed the Lehigh defense, found a lane and flew to the goal before putting one into the back of the net, cutting the Mountain Hawks’ lead to two, 6-4.

• The two sides traded a pair of goals in the remaining 10:20 of the stanza and went into the half with Lehigh on top, 8-6.

• Raymond got the Black Knights going in the second half with an early score. Lehigh would get that goal right back, but with 25:58 left to play, Brattan and Stewart powered Army to a 3-0 run. That run gave the Black Knights their first lead of the game, 10-9.

• Several minutes passed before Lehigh got back on the scoreboard and a 3-0 run allowed the Mountain Hawks to regain the lead.

• The run came to a halt once Raymond scored her third goal of the night with 17:25 remaining, cutting the deficit to one, 12-11. The rookie’s goal sparked a timely 5-0 run that helped the Cadets go ahead, 15-12, with 5:01 on the clock.

• Lehigh managed to get one more goal in the closing minutes, but junior goaltender Maddie Burns and the Army defense prevented any further damage.