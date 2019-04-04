West Point Band presents “American Tapestry” in Connecticut

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band will continue its Masterworks Concert Series with a performance titled “American Tapestry” at 2 p.m. Sunday in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The concert will take place at Ridgefield High School, located at 700 North Salem Road.

This concert is free and open to all; no tickets are required.

Join the West Point Band for this family-friendly performance of music by some of your favorite American composers, from Aaron Copland’s famous Hoe-Down to selections from “The Patriot” by John Williams.

An entertaining mix of patriotic fare is complemented by the virtuosic prowess of featured soloists Staff Sgt. Andrew Dougherty on Bruce Broughton’s “Tuba Concerto,” and Staff Sgt. Manuel Ramos on Weber’s “Concertino, Op. 26” for clarinet.

Bring your family and friends for an afternoon of musical treasures performed by the Army’s oldest band.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to provide world-class music to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets and to serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Military Academy and the Army to local, national and international communities.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com. West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.