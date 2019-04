West Point participates in Opening Day at Yankee Stadium

Photos by Brandon O'Connor/PV and Frank DeMaro

The U.S. Military Academy Corps of Cadets and Cadet Color Guard presented the colors prior to the New York Yankees’ Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles March 28 at Yankee Stadium. (Not shown) USMA Band vocalist/section leader MaryKay Messenger sang “God Bless America” during the seventh inning stretch.