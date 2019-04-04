Women’s Tennis falls to Navy in ‘Star’ Match

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Joyner got a bit of redemption with a win at No. 1 singles against Navy's Ansofi Wreder. However, Army West Point would lose the "Star" Match 4-3 to Navy. Senior Melanie Allen reaches for a ball during the No. 2 doubles match with her partner, sophomore Ana Joyner, cheering her on in the background. Allen and Joyner would lose their match, 6-1, although Army West Point won the doubles point. Freshman Stephanie Dolehide teamed with freshman Caroline Vincent to win No. 1 doubles, 6-3, against their Navy rivals March 30 at Malek Tennis Courts. Navy would go on to win the "Star" Match 4-3 over Army West Point. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

The Army West Point Women’s Tennis team fought hard against service-academy rival Navy in the annual Star Match but dropped a 4-3 decision to the Midshipmen March 30 at the Malek Tennis Center.

The Black Knights fell to 15-6 on the season and 4-1 in the Patriot League, while the Midshipmen improved to 20-6 and 3-0 in league play.

Army captured the doubles point for the 17th time this season following freshmen Stephanie Dolehide and Caroline Vincent’s decisive win in the top flight.

Navy managed to take four of the six singles matches, however, with Meghana Komarraju clinching the match for the Mids on court five.

How it happened

Singles

1. Sophomore Ana Joyner def. Ansofi Wreder, 6-0, 6-2;

2. Kaylah Hodge def. senior Kirby Einck, 6-3, 6-2;

3. Freshman Caroline Vincent def. Annalise Klopfer, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5;

4. Katreina Corpuz def. freshman Stephanie Dolehide, 6-3, 6-4;

5.Meghana Komarraju def. freshman Paola Bou, 6-4, 7-5;

6. Kacey Moore def. senior Genevieve McCormick, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Freshmen Stephanie Dolehide/Caroline Vincent def. Amanda Cyr/Catalina Rico, 6-3;

2. Aimee Dervishian/Annalise Klopfer def. senior Melanie Allen/sophomore Ana Joyner, 6-1;

3. Freshman Sam DiMaio/senior Kirby Einck def. Miranda Deng/Kaylah Hodge, 6-1.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army won the doubles point for the 17th time in 21 matches this spring.

• The Black Knights are 15-2 in 2019 when winning the doubles point.

• DiMaio and Dolehide won the 10th doubles match of their rookie campaigns.

• Einck notched her 10th doubles win of the year as the senior captain improved to 7-1 in doubles dual action.

• Joyner evened her singles dual record at 6-6 with her second straight win over Navy in the top flight.

• Vincent improved to 4-3 in singles duals with her first-career win at the No. 3 position.