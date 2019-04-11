Army Golf places 13th at Clemson Invite
The Army West Point Golf team finished in a tie for 13th at the Clemson Invitational, which concluded on Sunday.
The Black Knights ended up with a team score of 888 (+24) and were tied with Elon for 13th place on the team leaderboard. Eighth-ranked Georgia Tech won the invitational with a three-day score of 812 (-52).
The Yellow Jackets went 19-under as a team during the final round on Sunday.
Tournament notes
• Senior team captain Nick Turner had a good week and finished in a tie for 33rd on the player leaderboard with a final score of 217 (+1).
• Turner carded a 2-over 74 on Sunday and recorded one birdie in his final round.
• Senior Matt Plunkett ended up 50th overall with a 5-over tournament and a final round 75 (+3).
• Junior Justin Williamson was 7-over after the three rounds and added a 4-over 76 on Sunday, which included four birdies.
• Clemson’s Bryson Nimmer, who is the 15th-ranked player in the nation, won the individual title as he shot under 70 all three days, including an 8-under 64 in the third round.
UP NEXT
Army will have its final tune-up before Patriot League Championships with a visit to the championship course at Colgate for the RTJ Individual Shootout on April 20-21.