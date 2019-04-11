Baseball walks off against Lehigh to capture series

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Senior starting pitcher Sam Messina (above) gave up only three hits and two runs in six innings on the hill. The righty retired seven of his opening eight batters in order before giving up his first hit and run in the third inning. He also fanned nine while on the mound in Army West Point's 3-2 win in 11 innings over Lehigh Sunday at Doubleday Field. Photos by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Junior centerfielder Jacob Hurtubise registered two hits versus Lehigh during Army West Point's 3-2 win in extra innings over the Mountain Hawks.

The Army West Point Baseball team earned a thrilling 3-2 extra innings victory over Lehigh Sunday afternoon at Doubleday Field.

With the walk-off win, the Black Knights captured the weekend series, 2-1, after the two teams split a doubleheader April 6.

Junior pinch runner Anfernee Crompton scored Army’s game-winning run after freshman rightfielder Carter Macias reached base thanks to a two-out fielding error.

Sophomore catcher Blake Ledoux singled to kickoff the 11th inning before Crompton came in to pinch run for the sophomore. Junior pinch runner Drake Titus then shifted him to second on a sacrifice bunt before he touched home two batters later.

Junior centerfielder Jacob Hurtubise, sophomore second baseman Tim Simoes and Ledoux each registered two hits in the game. Junior first baseman John McKenna led all players with two runs batted in following his single in the third inning.

Senior pitcher Cam Opp was credited with the win after pitching five innings, allowing just three hits and two walks. Opp struck out five during his time on the hill as well.

Army highlights and game notes

• Army is now 2-0 in extra inning games this year.

• The Black Knights converted on six stolen bases in the game, with Hurtubise swiping two.

• Lehigh registered the contest’s only extra base hit when it notched a solo home run.

• Titus and senior shortstop Trey Martin both recorded a sacrifice bunt.

• Senior starting pitcher Sam Messina gave up only three hits and two runs in six innings on the hill. The righty retired seven of his opening eight batters in order before giving up his first hit and run in the third frame. He also fanned nine while on the mound.

• Lehigh used two pitchers in the game and compiled four strikeouts.

How it happened

• The Mountain Hawks broke the scoreless deadlock in the top of the third with a one-out solo home run to left field.

• Army wasted little time trailing as it put up two runs on three hits in the bottom half. Sophomore leftfielder Andre Walden and Hurtubise found themselves on second and third, respectively, with one out. McKenna then stepped into the batters box and delivered a two-RBI single up the middle to score both runs.

• Lehigh pulled even at 2-2 in the sixth when it sparked a one-out rally. The Mountain Hawks placed runners on first and second before Tony Gallo singled to right field to bring home one of those runs.

• Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the remaining three innings, forcing extras.

• Army finally broke through in the 11th for its 17th overall win and sixth Patriot League victory.

Facts & figures

• Army tallied three runs on 10 hits, while Lehigh finished with two runs on six hits.

• The Mountain Hawks were tagged with the game’s lone error and it came in the 11th inning.

• Both teams left runners on base with the Cadets stranding eight and Lehigh leaving nine.