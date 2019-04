Cadet Club activities

Glee: On April 1-2, 25 members of the Glee Club traveled to Washington D.C. to support the funeral of Fredrick V. Malek, USMA Class of 1959. At the funeral, the Club represented West Point with professionalism before a highly distinguished group. At the reception in the historic Anderson House on Embassy Row, the Club performed from a majestic staircase and then mingled with guests of the Malek family.