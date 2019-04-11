HKN-UPE induct newest members

Courtesy Photo

The Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) hosted induction ceremonies for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Eta Kappa Nu (IEEE-HKN), the honor society for electrical engineering, and Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the honor society for computer science and information technology, April 5 in the Black, Gold and Grey Room of the Cadet Mess Hall. Retired Lt. Col. Dale Henderson was the guest speaker for the joint ceremony. Henderson is a West Point graduate and principal research scientist at Amazon, where his focus is strategic supply chain modeling and analysis. Cadets inducted into the honor societies rank in the top third of their Class for 2019 graduates, top quarter of their class for 2020 graduates and the top fifth of their class for 2021 graduates. The cadets inducted into IEEE-HKN were Class of 2019 Cadets Birgitta Anderson, Adam Patula, Anna DeVries and James Williams; Class of 2020 Cadets Phil Donner and Grant Levasseur, and Class of 2021 Cadets Peter Howell and Curtis Manore. The Cadets inducted into UPE were Class of 2019 Cadets Daniel Andrews, Sang Keun Oh, Ryan Brunner and Amanda Roper and Class of 2020 Cadets Will Anderson, Chandler Baker, Judson Beougher, Steven Cilenti, Cooper Cone, Paul Corapi, Liam Furey, Cynthia Garrett, Matthew Houston, Minsung Kim, Tyler Leary, Nicholas Lunsford, Aidan McCarthy, Connor McDonald, Robert Norwood, Kyle Rosado, Mitchell Stiffler and Brandon Tyson. Majs. Eric Sturzinger and Danny Zhu, both instructors in the electrical engineering program, were inducted into HKN along with the cadets.