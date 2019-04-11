Men’s Tennis remains undefeated in PL

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

Freshman Diego Huttepain picked up his ninth win this spring. He defeated Zack Elliot of Lehigh 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in No. 2 singles as part of Army West Point’s 4-2 victory over the Mountain Hawks Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center. Photo by Manuela Davies/Army Athletic Communications Freshman Diego Huttepain picked up his ninth win this spring. He defeated Zack Elliot of Lehigh 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 in No. 2 singles as part of Army West Point’s 4-2 victory over the Mountain Hawks Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center. Photo by Manuela Davies/Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Men’s Tennis team extended its win streak to seven Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center, as the Black Knights took down Lehigh, 4-2.

After dropping the early doubles point, Army (12-12, 6-0) put its foot on the gas heading into singles play.

Junior Myles Conlin evened the score at one with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1. Lehigh (10-7, 3-2) would get its second point with a win at No. 6.

The Black Knights would reel off the next three points with a trio of three-set thrillers. Senior David Mitchell would provide the clincher with his win at No. 3.

Army highlights and game notes

• Conlin continues to play well at the No. 1 position, picking up his ninth win.

• Freshman Diego Huttepain also picked up his ninth win this spring.

• Fellow plebe Nikita Larichev moved to 7-6 this season in singles play.

Box score

Singles

• Myles Conlin (Army) def. Harry Wang (Lehigh), 6-1, 6-1;

• Diego Huttepain (Army) def. Zack Elliot (Lehigh), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6;

• David Mitchell (Army) def. Jack Martin-Dyer (Lehigh), 7-5, 0-6, 6-4;

• Nikita Larichev (Army) def. Bryant Burn (Lehigh), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2;

• Freshman David Gorshein (Army) vs. Jacob Edelchik (Lehigh), did not finish;

• Gary Fishkin (Lehigh) def. senior Grant Patterson (Army), 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Order of finish (1,6,4,2,3).

Doubles

• Wang/Elliot (Lehigh) def. Conlin/Larichev (Army), 6-4;

• Auteri/Martin-Dyer (Lehigh) def. Mitchell/Gorshein (Army), 6-4;

• Freshman Alejandro Quiros/Huttepain (Army) vs. Cooper/Edelchik (Lehigh), did not finish.

Order of finish (1,2).

Up next

Army will host rival Navy at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Malek Tennis Center.