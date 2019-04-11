Men’s Tennis remains undefeated in PL
The Army West Point Men’s Tennis team extended its win streak to seven Sunday at the Malek Tennis Center, as the Black Knights took down Lehigh, 4-2.
After dropping the early doubles point, Army (12-12, 6-0) put its foot on the gas heading into singles play.
Junior Myles Conlin evened the score at one with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1. Lehigh (10-7, 3-2) would get its second point with a win at No. 6.
The Black Knights would reel off the next three points with a trio of three-set thrillers. Senior David Mitchell would provide the clincher with his win at No. 3.
Army highlights and game notes
• Conlin continues to play well at the No. 1 position, picking up his ninth win.
• Freshman Diego Huttepain also picked up his ninth win this spring.
• Fellow plebe Nikita Larichev moved to 7-6 this season in singles play.
Box score
Singles
• Myles Conlin (Army) def. Harry Wang (Lehigh), 6-1, 6-1;
• Diego Huttepain (Army) def. Zack Elliot (Lehigh), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6;
• David Mitchell (Army) def. Jack Martin-Dyer (Lehigh), 7-5, 0-6, 6-4;
• Nikita Larichev (Army) def. Bryant Burn (Lehigh), 5-7, 6-1, 6-2;
• Freshman David Gorshein (Army) vs. Jacob Edelchik (Lehigh), did not finish;
• Gary Fishkin (Lehigh) def. senior Grant Patterson (Army), 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Order of finish (1,6,4,2,3).
Doubles
• Wang/Elliot (Lehigh) def. Conlin/Larichev (Army), 6-4;
• Auteri/Martin-Dyer (Lehigh) def. Mitchell/Gorshein (Army), 6-4;
• Freshman Alejandro Quiros/Huttepain (Army) vs. Cooper/Edelchik (Lehigh), did not finish.
Order of finish (1,2).
Up next
Army will host rival Navy at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Malek Tennis Center.