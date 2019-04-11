Tronsrue Marksmanship Center now open to authorized users

By Brandon O’Connor Assistant Editor

Since the beginning of March, Tronsrue Marksmanship Center, which is located next to Gillis Fieldhouse, is open to authorized users, which include current and former military service members and DOD ID card holders. Courtesy Photos Since the beginning of March, Tronsrue Marksmanship Center, which is located next to Gillis Fieldhouse, is open to authorized users, which include current and former military service members and DOD ID card holders. Courtesy Photos The center has three rangesincluding a small-bore range, an air range and large-bore range. The center has three rangesincluding a small-bore range, an air range and large-bore range. Tronsrue Marksmanship Center Tronsrue Marksmanship Center

U.S. Military Academy staff and faculty looking for an indoor range to shoot firearms now have a place on post.

Since the beginning of March, Tronsrue Marksmanship Center, which is located next to Gillis Fieldhouse, is open to authorized users, which include current and former military service members and DOD ID card holders. The center has three ranges including a small-bore range, an air range and large-bore range. The small-bore range is exclusively designed for three position Olympic style shooting whereas everything from pistols to long guns can be shot on the large-bore range.

Opening the center to the public was possible following upgrades to all three ranges including new HVAC systems, painted floors and electronic targeting systems that enable shooters to customize their shooting experience.

The center is currently open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, but there are plans to add evening and weekend hours once more shooters have registered and the interest requires it. The open times will be scheduled around practices for the cadet rifle, pistol and combat weapons teams, who the center is primarily designed to support.

The center allows shooters to bring their own firearms, as long as they are registered with the military police on post or rent guns to use at the range. Currently, they only have handguns for rent, but there are plans to add long guns to the inventory as demand dictates.

To register a firearm, owners can either pick up a form at the range or print the form from the MWR website and then take it to the MP office.

The center is also planning to offer shooting classes for new shooters and people who have shot in the past but may need a fresher course.

“If you are coming back into shooting, but have some experience, we will work with you,” George Kline, West Point Manager of Shooting Sports, said. “We have pistol instructors down here. We will work with new shooters and old shooters alike to help them become better shooters.”

The range is also planning to take advantage of the options available and eventually add evening shooting leagues and possibly host a youth rifle camp over the summer.

More information about the range including the required paperwork and hours can be found at westpoint.armymwr.com/programs/tronsrue-marksmanship-center.