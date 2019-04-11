West Point Spring Yard Sale

By West Point Public Affairs Office

WEST POINT, N.Y.—The West Point community will hold its annual spring yard sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Shoppers from neighboring communities are welcome to visit the yard sale throughout the designated housing areas on post.

While visitors are welcome, only military residents are permitted to offer items for sale.

Attendees should enter through Thayer or Stony Lonesome gates.

Proper identification is required upon entering academy grounds and all vehicles are subject to search.

Visitors are reminded that all housing areas enforce a 10 mph speed limit—please drive safely.

There is no rain date scheduled.