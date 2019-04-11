Women’s Lacrosse wins Senior Day over Lafayette

Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Lacrosse team extended its winning streak to three games after besting Lafayette, 16-14, in a senior day Patriot League showdown April 6 at Michie Stadium. The Black Knights (10-3, 3-2 Patriot League) had seven different goal scorers, including five with multi-goal outings, in the home victory over the Leopards (5-8, 1-4 Patriot League). In one of her final games on the banks of the Hudson, senior midfielder Manuela Cortes put forth a dominant offensive outing after she tallied four goals on just five shots. She also handed out a pair of helpers for six points, tying her career high. Midfielders junior Samantha Stewart and freshman Caroline Raymond also finished with hat tricks, while Stewart added a trio of assists and ground balls to her stat line. The duo of sophomore attack Jackie Brattan and junior midfielder Taylor Andrews combined for four of the Black Knights’ 16 goals after scoring two apiece. In goal, sophomore goaltender Hannah Slomkowski played a major role in the contest, coming away with seven saves and her second win of the year.