Black team pulls out comeback win over Gold

Photo by Army Athletic Communications Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Football team concluded its spring practice slate with the annual Black and Gold Spring Game April 12 at Michie Stadium. The Black squad scored 15 points late to turn a 28-20 fourth quarter deficit into a 35-28 overtime victory. Rising sophomore quarterback Tyhier Tyler connected with rising senior running back Rashaad Bolton for a 13-yard touchdown grab to pull within 28-26. The Black squad then decided to go for two and a powerful rush by Bolton tied the game at 28-all with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. Neither team was able to break the deadlock, forcing overtime. Again the black team used Bolton to muscle his way across the goalline for another six points. A made point after put the black squad up by seven. The gold team then got a chance to respond but a huge defensive stop by the black squad on fourth down ultimately secured them the victory. (Left) Rising senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. started the game for the Gold team. Rising sophomore quarterback Jabari Laws also saw time at quarterback during the game. Rising senior running back Kell Walker scored the game’s opening touchdown for the Gold team when he broke free down the sidelines for an 80-yard score. Tyler answered for the Black team with a nine-yard touchdown rush to make it a 7-7 ballgame. Laws then got in on the scoring when he punched one in from four yards out to give the gold team a 14-7 edge. But again Tyler had a response. He connected with rising sophomore wide eceiver JC Watson to knot the score at 14-14 heading into halftime. After the break, the black squad converted on 41- and 28-yard field goals to pull in front 20-14. The gold team would not go away though as rising sophomore running back Cade Barnard and Laws tallied back-to-back rushing scores to hand their side a 28-20 advantage.This set up an exciting final few minutes in which the Black team persevered.