Cadet Club activities: Company Athletics

This week in Company Athletics in photos: Handball Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Rebekah Cutler This week in Company Athletics in photos: Handball Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Rebekah Cutler This week in Company Athletics in photos: Floor Hockey Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Rebekah Cutler This week in Company Athletics in photos: Floor Hockey Photo by Class of 2021 Cadet Rebekah Cutler

Combat Weapons: The West Point Combat Weapons Team competed in its national level competition, the Sig Sauer Relentless Warrior match, March 30 at the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping, New Hampshire.

USMA competed against teams from the U.S. Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Virginia Military Institute and Texas A&M.

The competition consisted of seven stages that tested the competitors’ ability to engage targets at various distances, critical thinking, accuracy, speed and mental endurance.

The USMA team smashed the competition and placed first overall, with Class of 2019 Cadet Bobby Sobeski placing first and taking home the title of “Top Gun” for the match.

Additionally placing in the top 10 from USMA were Class of 2019 Cadet Jordan Bailey, fourth place; Class of 2020 Cadet Carlos Pineda, sixth place; Class of 2019 Cadet Preston Wiley, seventh place; Class of 2020 Cadet Samuel Pool, ninth place; and Class of 2020 Cadet Thomas Musgrove, 10th place.

Pineda was also recognized as the most accurate shooter in the match overall and the M17 Excellence in Competition champion for being the most accurate with the Army’s new M17 pistol.

In total, USMA brought 18 cadets to compete at Relentless Warrior with the majority placing in the top third of a field of 82 competitors.

Combat Weapons Team Coach Gary Salman was also awarded the “Spirit of the Warrior” award for his dedication to developing leaders of character that embrace the combat mindset.

Salman has worked with the Combat Weapons Team for more than 15 years and is the cornerstone to the success at competition the team has, and will continue to have.