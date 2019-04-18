Castle Lecture Series allows experts to talk, inspire about computer, IT field

Submitted by the Dept. of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science

Marene N. Allison, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1980, addressed the USMA Class of 2022 as the 2019 Castle Lecture Series speaker April 10 at Robinson Auditorium. The Castle Lecture Series endowed by the James C. and Dorothy P. Castle Fund brings in leaders in computer science, computer engineering and information technology to share their knowledge and expertise and to inspire the cadets. (Above) Allison receives a Cadet Bust gift from Class of 2022 Cadet Zorian Flowers. Courtesy photo Marene N. Allison, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1980, addressed the USMA Class of 2022 as the 2019 Castle Lecture Series speaker April 10 at Robinson Auditorium. The Castle Lecture Series endowed by the James C. and Dorothy P. Castle Fund brings in leaders in computer science, computer engineering and information technology to share their knowledge and expertise and to inspire the cadets. (Above) Allison receives a Cadet Bust gift from Class of 2022 Cadet Zorian Flowers. Courtesy photo

Marene N. Allison, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1980, addressed the USMA Class of 2022 as the 2019 Castle Lecture Series speaker April 10 at Robinson Auditorium.

The Castle Lecture Series endowed by the James C. and Dorothy P. Castle Fund brings in leaders in computer science, computer engineering and information technology to share their knowledge and expertise and to inspire the cadets.

Past Castle Lecture speakers have included Vint Cerf, co-inventor of the internet protocol, and Meg Whitman, former CEO of Hewlitt-Packard.

Allison is currently the vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) for Johnson & Johnson, and is responsible for protecting the company’s Information Technology systems and data of 265 subsidiary companies in 60-plus countries.

Allison graduated as part of the first class to include women at West Point, and she was commissioned in the Military Police Corps.

After serving in the Army, Allison served as a Special Agent in the FBI before eventually moving into the corporate world.

In a talk titled, “The Road Less Taken,” Allison shared her story of overcoming societal stereotypes to the Class of 2022 to inspire them about the potential that each one of them has to lead others and to pursue their dreams. She also shared her current role as CISO to inform cadets the cyber security challenges and threats that she sees every day for which the cadets will have to face as future Army officers.

After the lecture, Allison took time to meet and speak further with members of the Class of 2022.