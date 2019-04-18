‘Let Us Have Peace’: General, President and Death

By Sherman Fleek USMA Historian

Ulysses S. Grant while writing his personal memoirs before he died in 1885. Ulysses S. Grant while writing his personal memoirs before he died in 1885. Ulysses S. Grant during his Presidential years. Ulysses S. Grant during his Presidential years.

The years after the war were both incredibly uplifting and extremely difficult for Ulysses S. Grant. As the hero and victor of the war he was a national celebrity, loved, adored and honored throughout the land. The pail of grief and tragedy overshadowed the defeat and down fall of the Confederacy during its last days when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in April 1865.

Days earlier, Grant with muddy boots and a dusty uniform sat at a table in Wilbur McClean’s home at Appomattox Station and accepted the unconditional surrender of the proper and prime Gen. Robert E. Lee and his Army of Northern Virginia—one of several Confederate field armies.

President Andrew Johnson assumed the office of president and soon presided over one of the worst periods of American history.

This was the end of the war, the initial presidential phase of Reconstruction, then his own impeachment, which was not ratified by the U.S. Senate.

Through this tumultuous four-year period, Gen. Grant attempted to support the president as commander and chief, but soon determined that Johnson’s policies were based on personal agendas and overt racism, but, at first, did conform to the Congressional Republicans attempts to assist the former slaves and also ensure that slave masters would not gain power again.

Johnson was actually a Democrat which caused more grief. Johnson wanted to re-establish the antebellum status quo, where white people dominated the politics and society in the southern Reconstruction states. Johnson was soon set-upon by the Radical Republicans, causing Grant serious problems trying to support the administration policies.

Yet, during this gloom of politics on July 25, 1866, Lt. Gen. Grant was promoted as the first officer to hold the rank of General with four stars, designated then as General of the Army of the United States, a term no longer used.

The four years after the Civil War, Gen. Grant, from Washington, presided over the military governments of the various Southern states or regions and also the Indians wars in the West.

Grant also oversaw the Freedmen’s Bureau under the authority of the Department of War. The Freedmen’s Bureau was an agency created to assist former slaves with education, shelter and provisions, and then later land ownership and civic rights.

Reconstruction with all its attendant policies, failures and successes, and now the reality that it became a stigma to not only the South but to the United States.

Eventually, Grant and President Johnson had a personal and professional falling out in early 1868. The Democratic Party gained more former Confederates in its ranks causing a definite shift back to the planter class.

One of the main issues in the country was the treatment of former slaves, and the rise of the terrorist group, the Ku Klux Klan, whose savage attacks on Blacks increased across the South.

Reluctantly, Grant decided to run for president on the Republican ticket in 1868. He wrote to his good friend, Gen. William T. Sherman, about his concerns about the welfare of the nation and its future.

“I have been forced into it in spite of myself. I could not back down without, as it seems to me, leaving the contest for power for the next four years between mere trading politicians, the elevation of whom, no matter which party won, would lose to us, largely, the results of the costly war which we have gone through,” Grant said.

His motto and slogan were “Let us have Peace.” Grant won the election against Democrat Horatio Seymour with an electoral landslide. On March 4, 1869, Grant was inaugurated as the 18th and youngest president of the United States to date at the age of 46 years.

Perhaps the best way to describe Grant’s presidency of eight years is rocky. There were several major social, economic and military issues that Grant faced, but chief among them were: Reconstruction of the Confederate states and how to ensure that former slaves received equality and their civil rights; and sustaining a robust post-war economy .

Even if the serving president was a career politician with finesse and skill, these issues would have been a challenge for the most experienced and determined president. One of Grant’s first actions that caused him grief later was his cabinet appointments, which he did not inform the Senate for advice until he forwarded their names for final confirmation.

Later, he had to remove several cabinet members from office for either incompetence or political scandals. During investigations for corruption, President Grant’s main fault or failure was his absolute loyalty to his subordinates. Sometimes his loyalty was tragically misplaced.

Grant created the Department of Justice and the office of Attorney General to prosecute federal crimes, especially in cases of racism and violence against African-Americans in the South.

He advocated successfully for the passage of the 15th Amendment, which ensured the right to vote for the former slaves and others. He employed the U.S. Army to assist federal marshals and courts to crush the KKK, which by 1872, the terror group had been neutralized. Yet, incrementally, Grant and the U.S. government lost the contest to ensure an effective Reconstruction after the war.

On the western frontier Grant held that the Native Indians were to be treated humanely, and he decided to change the reservation agency system from civil government and military officials to religious sectarians, especially Quakers. The conflict with the tribes continued and was some of the great fights of the West occurred during his presidency such as the battles of Rosebud and Little Bighorn in 1876.

Grant appointed one of his Civil War personal, military secretaries, Ely S. Parker, as commissioner of Indian Affairs. Parker was a Seneca Indian who represented Grant’s attempt to provide a benign policy. He favored a reservation system and education programs over Indian removal of the past. Grant stated, “My efforts in the future will be directed . . . by a humane course, to bring the aborigines of the country under the influence of education and civilization . . . wars of extermination are demoralizing and wicked.”

For the era, Grant was more tolerant and humane than many of his contemporaries.

In 1869, Grant signed legislation to guarantee that citizens would redeem “green backs” with currency based on gold specie. An unfortunate scandal was the gold conspiracy several New York-based businessmen who attempted to “corner” the gold market. Treasury officials would provide insider information to contacts of the conspirators.

President Grant had nothing to do with these scandals, but he was responsible and when informed, he acted quickly. He immediately fired treasury officials involved and pushed Congress to enact gold standards protections. But he and his administration were tainted.

Grant was re-elected in 1872 with great support of the American people and their trust in him and his prosecution of the Klan and the fact the economy was strong.

That same year, Grant established the first national park in the United States: Yellowstone in Wyoming Territory. Then in 1873, a panic struck the country, which tumbled into a depression. The growing corporations and stock markets were the harbingers of the new economy that exploded after the Civil War. There were also scandals dealing with government contracts in the Navy and the Whiskey Ring where distillers had bribed Treasury officials to avoid taxes.

In 1876, Grant presided over the great festivities of the Centennial of 1776 where America showcased its industrial, technological and economic advances in Philadelphia. The exhibits, venues and infrastructure were amazing and impressive. It was also the presidential election year where Rutherford B. Hayes, a fellow Republican, was elected. Hayes ended Reconstruction and also did not follow through with many of Grant’s policies. As president, Grant was well-intended and genuine, but his major failing was in not fulfilling his aims completely, such as Reconstruction and the failures of his cabinet members and their scandals.

Rest at Last

Grant’s post public life was a whirlwind of glory and despair. Julia and Ulysses Grant departed for Europe in the spring of 1877, which eventually they circled the globe in one year via the Middle East, Palestine, Japan and ending in San Francisco. In the 1880s, Grant also unwisely invested with a partner, Ferdinand Ward, and eventually by 1884, Ward absconded with the funds leaving Grant and other investors broke.

With no money or income, Grant lost his home in New York, but the new owner allowed him and the family to live there for a time.

Grant was now destitute and almost a broken man in spirit. He finally decided to heed advice from Julia and others to record his life. He soon entered a partnership with his good friend Mark Twain and began writing his memoirs. Tragically about this time in 1884, Grant learned that he had terminal throat cancer, which would eventually take his life.

Retiring to his cabin house in the Adirondacks in New York, he began to write one of the most famous and well-received memoirs in American literary history. Grant’s “Personal Memoirs” were a major success that netted some $450,000 in royalties: a fortune. This income stabilized his family’s well-being.

Just days after he finished writing his last pages, Ulysses Simpson Grant died on July 23, 1885 at age 63.

(Editor’s note: This is the 10th and final installment of Fleek’s series on Grant before his statue unveiling at West Point April 25.)