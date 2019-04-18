LGBTQ Pride Month: Pride in All Who Serve

Submitted by the U.S. Military Academy Equal Opportunity Program Office

Guest speaker Dr. Sheila Newsom, M.D., U.S. Military Academy Class of 1973 graduate, is the founder and president of Sheila Rising LLC. During her remarks, Newsom discussed her life from choosing to attend West Point, serving as an Army officer and her long practice in medicine. Newsom receives a gift (above) after her speech from Class of 2019 Cadet Madeleine Nelson, the Brigade Respect Officer. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV Guest speaker Dr. Sheila Newsom, M.D., U.S. Military Academy Class of 1973 graduate, is the founder and president of Sheila Rising LLC. During her remarks, Newsom discussed her life from choosing to attend West Point, serving as an Army officer and her long practice in medicine. Newsom receives a gift (above) after her speech from Class of 2019 Cadet Madeleine Nelson, the Brigade Respect Officer. Photo by Brandon O’Connor/PV

The U.S. Military Academy held its annual LGBTQ Pride Month Observance April 10 at the West Point Club. The observance was part of a monthly series hosted by West Point’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity.

June is LGBTQ Pride month in honor of the Stonewall Riots that took place on June 28, 1969 in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. The Stonewall Riots were a main impetus to the gay liberation movement. West Point holds the observance in April to fit within the academic year for higher participation numbers.

The guest speaker was Dr. Sheila Newsom, M.D., USMA Class of 1973 graduate, and the founder and president of Sheila Rising LLC. Prior to Newsom’s talk, a short video explaining the significance of the Stonewall Riots was played.

During her remarks, Newsom discussed her life from choosing to attend West Point, serving as an Army officer and her long practice in medicine.

While aware of the public struggles of minorities, she admitted, “although I was sympathetic, there was no compelling reason to become active in these movements.”

She admitted that this view was both narrow and entitled. Her life and views changed dramatically in 2013.

In the spring of 2013, Newsom had a clear revelation that she was, and always had been, a woman. Despite her protestations and attempt to ignore the inner voice, it became more insistent.

“It was not until I embraced who and what I am, that I began to find rhythm and to feel alive,” Newsom said. “My strength comes now from the very things that I thought were signs of horrible weakness: admitting my faults, listening deeply to others, offering compassion at every point and embracing my place in the LGBTQ community.”

Newsom closed by reminding the audience that embracing the LGBTQ ethos is a calling and in its best form it, “asks of us to be kind in the face of bigotry, gentle in the midst of chaos and honorable in a world seemingly full of thieves of all types.”

The next observance will take place April 30 at the West Point Club in remembrance of the Holocaust.