Men’s Rugby falls to Arkansas State in Round of 16
A valiant comeback effort came up just short for the Army West Point Men’s Rugby team, as the Black Knights were defeated 31-24 by the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the D1A Rugby Round of 16 April 13 at Anderson Rugby Complex.
Army (9-5-1) dug themselves into a 14-0 hole in the first half before junior Jason Green put the Black Knights on the board.
Another try by Arkansas State (9-4) early in the second half put Army behind on the scoreboard, 21-5.
The Black Knights would not go down without a fight, as a penalty try and an Austin Rutledge score would keep the Cadets’ hopes alive down the stretch.
Another Red Wolves score in the 74th minute made it 31-19 Arkansas State.
Senior Andrew Finken scored in the 78th minute to keep the pressure on in the closing minutes, but ultimately time ran out.
Army highlights and game notes
• This was the first ever game in the varsity era between Army and Arkansas State.
• This was also the first ever time in the D1A Rugby era for Army to host a playoff game.
• Green added to his team leading try total, finishing the 15s season with 10.
• Rutledge and Finken both scored their second tries of the season
First Half
• 20th minute: Try—Boast (Ark. St.); Conversion (Boast)—Ark. St. leads, 7-0;
• 30th minute: Try—Boast (Ark. St); Conversion (Roper)—Ark. St. leads, 14-0;
• 36th minute: Try—Jason Green (Army) —Ark St. leads, 14-5.
Second Half
• 41st minute: Try—Balanoe (Ark. St.); Conversion (Boast)—Ark. St leads, 21-5;
• 44th minute: Try—Penalty Try (Army) —Ark. St. leads, 21-12;
• 64th minute: Try—Maree (Ark. St.)—Ark. St. leads, 26-12;
• 69th minute: Try—Austin Rutledge (Army); Conversion (Jurosic)—Ark. St. leads, 26-19;
• 74th minute: Try—Ohlwein (Ark. St.) —Ark. St. leads, 31-19;
• 78th minute: Try—Andrew Finken (Army) —Ark. St leads, 31-24.
Up next
This concludes the 15s seasons for Army. The Black Knights will begin their 7s campaign with the All-Academy 7s Tournament in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 4.