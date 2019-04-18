Men’s Rugby falls to Arkansas State in Round of 16

By Frank Shala Army Athletic Communications

. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

A valiant comeback effort came up just short for the Army West Point Men’s Rugby team, as the Black Knights were defeated 31-24 by the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the D1A Rugby Round of 16 April 13 at Anderson Rugby Complex.

Army (9-5-1) dug themselves into a 14-0 hole in the first half before junior Jason Green put the Black Knights on the board.

Another try by Arkansas State (9-4) early in the second half put Army behind on the scoreboard, 21-5.

The Black Knights would not go down without a fight, as a penalty try and an Austin Rutledge score would keep the Cadets’ hopes alive down the stretch.

Another Red Wolves score in the 74th minute made it 31-19 Arkansas State.

Senior Andrew Finken scored in the 78th minute to keep the pressure on in the closing minutes, but ultimately time ran out.

Army highlights and game notes

• This was the first ever game in the varsity era between Army and Arkansas State.

• This was also the first ever time in the D1A Rugby era for Army to host a playoff game.

• Green added to his team leading try total, finishing the 15s season with 10.

• Rutledge and Finken both scored their second tries of the season

First Half

• 20th minute: Try—Boast (Ark. St.); Conversion (Boast)—Ark. St. leads, 7-0;

• 30th minute: Try—Boast (Ark. St); Conversion (Roper)—Ark. St. leads, 14-0;

• 36th minute: Try—Jason Green (Army) —Ark St. leads, 14-5.

Second Half

• 41st minute: Try—Balanoe (Ark. St.); Conversion (Boast)—Ark. St leads, 21-5;

• 44th minute: Try—Penalty Try (Army) —Ark. St. leads, 21-12;

• 64th minute: Try—Maree (Ark. St.)—Ark. St. leads, 26-12;

• 69th minute: Try—Austin Rutledge (Army); Conversion (Jurosic)—Ark. St. leads, 26-19;

• 74th minute: Try—Ohlwein (Ark. St.) —Ark. St. leads, 31-19;

• 78th minute: Try—Andrew Finken (Army) —Ark. St leads, 31-24.

Up next

This concludes the 15s seasons for Army. The Black Knights will begin their 7s campaign with the All-Academy 7s Tournament in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 4.