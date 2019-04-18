OUTSIDE THE GATES

Introduction to Bird ID

Join an educator from Trailside Museums & Zoo for a brief presentation at the Bear Mountain Inn and learn some new birding skills and practice them on a bird walk around Hessian Lake.

The event takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bear Mountain State Park and meets in front of the Bear Mountain Inn.

It’s a family-friendly program suited for ages 10 and up. Registration is required. For more details and registration, email Courtney.Larson@parks.ny.gov or call 845-786-2701, ext. 29.

22nd annual Cornwall-on-Hudson RiverFest

The Village of Cornwall-on-Hudson will host its 22nd annual RiverFest from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 2. As always, RiverFest 2019 will be held at Donahue Park along the Hudson River and will feature a full day of music and entertainment, children’s activities and a large craft and food fair.

The day’s events will also include live bands, kayaking, food stands and non-profit groups and contributors.

RiverFest is currently accepting vendor applications. Applications can be downloaded from www.river-fest.com and will be accepted until all spaces are filled.

There is no charge for RiverFest, and all are invited. Visit www.river-fest.com for up to date information.

AWANA Program

Join the AWANA Program to learn more about God, memorize bible verses, game time and fun.

The program is scheduled from 4:15-5:45 p.m. Sunday evenings for Kindergarten-12th grade at the Youth Center and 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds at the Post Chapel Nursery.

The program runs through May 5. For details, contact Jane Kimbrell at Jtkmamacita@gmail.com.

Grace Baptist Church of Highland Falls services

The West Point family is invited to attend any and all services at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 54 Old State Road, in Highland Falls. The church is close to Thayer Gate.

The church holds services on Sunday morning (Sunday School for all ages at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.), Sunday evening (6 p.m.), and Wednesday evening (7 p.m.), as well as seasonal Bible studies for men, women and college-aged young people. Transportation is provided as needed.

For details on the Grace Baptist Church, visit www.gracebaptistny.org.

Holy Innocents Thrift Shop in Highland Falls

The Highland Falls Holy Innocents Thrift Shop at 401 Main Street, Highland Falls, is open to the public. The shop is open Wednesdays 3:30-5:30 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Highland Falls Library exhibit

The Highland Falls Library proudly presents an exhibit by photographer Stan Goldblatt, “The Appalachian Trail—Fort Montgomery Project: Portraits of Thru Hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” which is now open and runs through Oct. 4.

The Highland Falls Library is located at 298 Main Street in Highland Falls, and is approximately 4 1/2 miles from the Bear Mountain Bridge, which crosses the Hudson River and connects the Appalachian Trail from shore to shore.

The library and the exhibit are open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday with various closing hours daily. For details, contact Leslie Rose at lrose@rcls.org or 845-446-3113.