SANDHURST 2019: ‘This is the top moment of my cadet career’ USMA Black claims second Sandhurst title in three years

Three members returned from the 2017 USMA Black team to compete this year making them the first West Point cadets to win two Sandhurst titles since it expanded to include external teams. The University of North Georgia ROTC (above) won the Sandhurst ROTC Cup as the top ROTC team for the second straight year. Photos by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin
The 51st annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition included 49 teams representing four U.S. service academies, 16 ROTC programs and 13 countries. Photo by Staff Sgt. Nina Ramon, 205th TPASE