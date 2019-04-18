USMA Black wins Sandhurst; SANDHURST 2019

U.S. Military Academy Black claimed the Reginald E. Johnson Saber Plaque as the top overall team in the 51st annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition April 13. USMA Black became only the third West Point team to win since 1993. Photo by Class of 2020 Cadet Amanda Lin

Following two days, more than 27 miles of rigorous rucking and 13 obstacles including physical fitness, marksmanship and land navigation challenges, USMA Black won Sandhurst 2019. The University of North Georgia was the top ROTC team and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Blue team was the top international team. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PAO