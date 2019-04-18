Walking a mile for awareness

Photos by Deb Dalton/PAO

During the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Walk-A-Mile April 10, participants walked by T-shirts (left) decorated as part of the West Point SHARP Summitt Clothesline Project. The T-shirts represent the expression by victims of their emotions after being sexually assaulted. The project was done to address the issue of sexual violence to both men and women. (Below) Cadets took part in the walk, among the many community members, to show solidarity in helping victims and bringing awareness to end sexual violence in our culture.