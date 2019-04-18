West Point Bad presents a community concert in New Milford

By the West Point Band

The West Point Band takes the stage at New Milford High School, located at 388 Danbury Road in New Milford, Connecticut at 7 p.m. Monday.

Join the band for this unique collaborative performance of entertaining works for winds by some of your favorite American composers and featuring the New Milford High School Band in a fun side-by-side performance.

As always, this concert is free and open the public.

The band will present a wide array of patriotic and concert music, including William Schuman’s “Chester: Overture for Band,” Karl King’s spritely “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite March,” and a fantastic arrangement of John Williams’ film score from the 2000 blockbuster film “The Patriot.”

The band will also feature its international award-winning principal saxophonist Staff Sgt. Stacy Wilson, who will perform the show-stopping “Fantaisie” on an Original Theme by Jules Demersseman. And as always, the Voice of the Hudson Valley, Master Sgt. MaryKay Messenger, will make an appearance singing popular patriotic tunes as well as the Broadway hit “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl. You won’t want to miss this incredible performance. Bring your friends and family to the New Milford High School for an evening of incredible music performed by the Army’s oldest band.

For concert information, cancellations and updates, call 845-938-2617 or visit www.westpointband.com.

West Point Band news can also be found by following us on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.