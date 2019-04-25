Army Men’s Boxing earns 10th team National Championship

By Maj. John Borman Army Boxing Team assisstant

The Army West Point Boxing team traveled to Reno, Nevada to compete in the 2019 National Collegiate Boxing Championships from April 4-6. After it was all said and done, Army West Point fought its way to its 10th team title with five national champions on the men’s side.

The women lost out to Navy for the national championship but earned two individual champions during its second-place team finish.

The National Collegiate Boxing Association and USA boxing hosted the event in the Silver Legacy Grand Exposition Hall. Collegiate boxers from 32 different schools competed in the event.

West Point was the only school to have a boxer represented in every weight class.

The women sent the following cadets: Ahliyah Lablue (112 lbs.), Amira Mohamed (119 lbs.), Briana Dorsey (125 lbs.), Evan Walker (132 lbs.), Adaya Queen (139 lbs.), Ebakoliane Obiomon (147 lbs.), Janel Tracy (156 lbs.) and Ejakhianaghe Obiomon (165 lbs.).

The men sent the following cadets: Isiah Ortiz (119 lbs.), Carlan Ivey (125 lbs.), Calvin Hart (132 lbs.), Vonn Grant (139 lbs.), Lawrence Shepherd (147 lbs.), John Koffman (156 lbs.), Adrian Albin (165 lbs.), AJ Farrow-Maynie (175 lbs.), Elias Manning (185 lbs.), Joshua Lewis (195 lbs.) and Toese Tia (heavyweight).

The West Point team had a target on its back, entering the competition with the men and women both having won the past two National Championships.

The men’s team was seeking its 10th title in 12 years. Many of the boxers received byes in the quarterfinal rounds as they were seeded in the top two in many of the weight classes. One of the highlights from the quarterfinal bouts occurred during the second bout.

The referee stopped the bout in the first round when Lablue (112 lbs.) stopped Ruby Guzalowski (Cal-Berkeley) with a TKO.

The women had six boxers advance to the finals: Walker, Queen, Tracy, Dorsey, Ebakoliane Obiomon and Ejakhianaghe Obiomon. The women were tied with Navy entering the final bouts.

The ladies put forth a great effort but ultimately lost to Navy by two bouts, taking home second place.

The women crowned two National Champions, Queen (2-time Champ) and Dorsey. Queen was also named the women’s most outstanding boxer.

The men also had six boxers advance to the finals: Koffman, Albin, Tia, Ivey, Ortiz and Lewis.

The men’s team quickly pulled away from the competition crushing both Air Force and Navy along the way. The men’s team captured its 10th national championship.

The men crowned five national champions: Koffman, Albin, Tia, Lewis and Ivey (four-time champion). Koffman was also named the men’s most outstanding boxer.

The theme for the boxing team this year was to “stay hungry” and “be relentless.” The team achieved its overall goals and have already set its sights on next year.

The “Road to XI” has already begun.